Seaford and Bishopstone Village Voice

HEARING AID and hearing loss advice, Friday at St. James Trust, 11 Blatchington Road from 10am - 12 noon. Please bring your brown NHS record book. Tel: 01323 72205

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MAN SPACE Friday at Bishopstone Station, Station Road from 10am - 12 noon. Drop in group for all ages. www.friendsofbishopstonestation.org.uk

SEAFORD SESSIONS - The Churchfitters at Seaford Little Theatre, Steyne Road on Saturday from 7.30pm. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street or online www.seafordsessions.org

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MEET ON MONDAY at Bishopstone Station, Station Road from 10am - 11am.

User (UGC) Submitted

CHRISTMAS SERVICES

St. Andrew's, Bishopstone Village - Friday, Outdoor Carols from 6pm. Sunday 22nd, Christingle from 3.30pm. Christmas Eve, First Mass of Christmas from 9.30pm. Christmas Day, Said Holy Eucharist from 8am and Sung Eucharist from 9.30am.

Chyngton Methodist, Millberg Road - Sunday 22nd, Carol Service from 10.30am. Christmas Day, Christmas Celebration with Cross Way Church from 10.30am.

St. Leonards, Church Street - Sunday 22nd, Traditional Lessons and Carols. Monday 23rd, Christingle Service from 4pm. Christmas Eve, Nativity Service from 6pm and First Communion of Christmas from 11pm. Christmas Day, Holy Communion at 8am and 9.30am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Life Church, Steyne Road - Sunday 22nd, Christmas Celebration at 9am and 11am. Christmas Eve, Carols for all the family from 4pm.

St. Lukes, Walmer Road - Christmas Eve, Crib Service from 3pm. Christmas Day, Family Communion from 9.30am.

St. Peters, East Blatchington - Sunday 22nd, Carols by Candlelight from 6pm. Christmas Eve, Crib Service from 4pm and Midnight Mass from 11.30pm. Christmas Day, BCP Communion from 8am and Christmas Eucharist from 10am.

Religious Society of Friends, Little Theatre, Steyne Road - Sunday 22nd, Meeting for Worship from 10.30am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seaford Baptist Church, Belgrave Road - Sunday 22nd, Christmas Communion from 10.15am. Christmas Eve, Informal Family Service from 4pm. Christmas Day, All Age Celebration from 10.15am.

St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Sutton Road - Christmas Eve, Vigil Mass from 6pm. Christmas Day, Holy Mass from 11am.

SEAFORD MUSEUM, Martello Tower will be open on Boxing Day, December 26 from 11am - 4pm. www.seafordmuseum.co.uk

I would like to wish everyone a very happy Christmas.