Seaford and Bishopstone Village Voice

Beach Clean on Sunday, January 5 starting at the Buckle end of the seafront from 10am - 12 noon.

Meet up Monday (January 6) at Bishopstone Station, Station Road from 10am - 1pm. For further details www.friendsofbishopstonestation.org.uk

Seaford & Postcard Club is holding their monthly meeting at Seaford Constitutional Club, Crouch Lane on Wednesday, January 8 from 7pm for 7.30pm start. All stamp and postcard collectors welcome. Tel: 01323 492433

'Bishopstone - a Tale of a Sussex Village' given by Ian Everest on Friday, January 10 at Seaford Little Theatre, Steyne Road from 2.30pm. For tickets go to www.seafordmuseum.co.uk/events

Seaford Community Cinema is showing 'The Critic' Cert. 15 on Friday, January 10 from 7.30pm at the Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street, Online at www.seafordcinema.org or on the door on the night.