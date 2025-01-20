Seaford and Bishopstone Village Voice

SEAFORD COMMUNITY CINEMA is showing 'The Outrun' Cert. 15 on Friday at the Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane from 7.30pm. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street; Online www.seafordcinema.org or on the door.

SEAFORD REPAIR CAFE and Lunch on Saturday at the Mercread Centre, Mercread Road. Community Lunch at 12 noon and Repair Shop from 1pm - 3pm. Refreshments available while you wait. www.seafordrepaircafe.co.uk

COOKERY DEMOSTRATION and talk on Saturday at Bishopstone Station, Station Road from 10.45am for 11am start to 1pm. www.friendsofbishopstonestation.org.uk

FRIENDS OF BISHOPSTONE STATION meet up Monday (January 27) at Bishopstone Station, Station Road from 10am - 1pm. Pop-up Pantry, Legal Advice at 10.30am and a talk given by Sailability at 11.30am. www.friendsofbishopstonestation.org.uk

SEAFORD COMMUNITY CINEMA is showing 'The Fall Guy' Cert. 12A on Friday, January 31 at The Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane from 7.30pm. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street; Online www.seafordcinema.org

