Seaford and Bishopstone Village Voice

MAN SPACE, drop-in group meeting today Friday at Bishopstone Station for men of all ages from 10am - 12 noon. www.friendsofbishopstonestation.org.uk

HEARING AID, batteries, maintenance and hearing loss advice, Friday at St. James Trust, 11 Blatchington Road from 10am - 12 noon. Please bring your NHS brown record book. Tel: 01323 722505 or [email protected]

HARD OF HEARING CLUB are meeting Friday at St. James Trust, 11 Blatchington Road from 2pm. Visitors welcomed. Tel: 01323 653003 or Email: [email protected]

SUNDAY BEACH CLEAN on Sunday, February 9, from 10am - 12 noon. Email: [email protected] or www.plasticfreeseaford.co.uk

CONCERT by Seaford Music Society at Seaford Baptist Church, Belgrave Road on Sunday, February 9 from 3pm. Featuring London Mozart Players Chamber Ensemble. Advance tickets are available from Newberry Tully Estate Agent, 53 Church Street or on the door and Online: www.ticketsource.co.uk

MEET UP MONDAY at Bishopstone Station, Station Road on Monday, February 10 from 10am - 1pm. A community pop in for all including a pop up kitchen, advice from Ovesco Energy and a talk by Matthew Bird. www.friendsofbishopstonestation.org.uk

SPLASH POINT JAZZ at The View, Seaford Head Golf Club, Southdown Road on Monday, February 10 from 7pm. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street. on the door or online at wegottickets.com/splashpointjazz

SEAFORD STAMP & POSTCARD CLUB are holding their monthly meeting at the Constitutional Club, Crouch Lane on Wednesday, February 12 from 7pm for 7.30pm start. Tel: 01323 492433

PAINT MAKE CREATE - Exhibition by Lou Colyer at The Crypt Gallery, 23 Church Street on Thursday 13th and Friday 14th February. For further details www.thecryptgallery.com

SEAFORD COMMUNITY CINEMA is showing 'High Society' Cert. PG from 2.30pm and 'Fly Me to the Moon' Cert. 12A at 7.30pm on Friday, February 14 at the Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street, Online: www.seafordcinema.org or on the door.

TALK 'From City Courtyard to Seaside Sancturary' is given by Geoff Stonebank on his award winning Bishopstone garden. On Friday, February 14 from 2.30pm at Seaford Little Theatre, Steyne Road. Please book Online www.seafordmuseum.co.uk/events