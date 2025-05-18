Seaford and Bishopstone Village Voice

SEAFORD COMMUNITY CINEMA is showing 'Paddington in Peru' Cert. PG, today Friday at the Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane from 7.30pm. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street; Online www.seafordcinema.org or on the door.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

OPEN CHURCH CAFE, Saturday at St. Leonards Church, Church Street from 10am - 12.30pm. Free refreshments and crafts for the children. All are welcome. www.seafordparish.org.uk

OPEN MORNING, Saturday at Seaford Bowling Club, Chichester Road from 10am - 12 noon. Come and have ago, all abilities welcome. Tel: 01323 899845

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

COMMUNITY FOOD PROJECT Saturday at Bishopstone Station, Station Road from 11am - 1pm. A cookery workshop for healthy eating. Free Entry. www.friendsofbishopstonestation.org.uk

User (UGC) Submitted

SEAFORD REPAIR CAFE & LUNCH Saturday at the Mercread Centre, Mercread Road. Community Lunch from 12 noon and Repair Cafe from 1pm - 3.30pm where you can bring your broken items for repair by specialist volunteers. www.seafordrepaircafe.co.uk

TALK - 'My Life as a Crew Member' given by James Johnson tomorrow Saturday at Bishopstone Parish Hall, Bishopstone Village from 6.30pm for 7pm. Tickets at £10 which includes refreshments are available from Angies Newsagent, Claremont Road. For more information Tel: 01323 899553

DID YOU KNOW about a local church that dates back to the 12th century, that has a yew tree outside that is even older, probably going back to 1,600 years? Also inside, it has two beautiful 21st century windows, one commissioned to mark the Millenium, the other a 'Bees and Butterflies' window that was destroyed in a fire in 2002.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The church is at Wilmington, and is to get a special mention in an intriguing illustrated talk to be given by Christine Cooke at another church, St. Peter's in Belgrave Road, Seaford on Tuesday, June 3 at 2.30pm. This is the next in the series of East Blatchington Lectures to be given there.

Her subject is a number of Sussex churches that have a special attraction that many people may be unaware of, and she hopes that she can encourage her audience to be inspired enough to make a point of visiting them to see for themselves.

She will describe the alabaster Selwyn family monument that is to be found at Friston Church, and she'll mention another church which has a peal of five bells that can be rung from the vestry by one person with their fingers, and also has the pedestal of its font that was once used as a mounting block outside the Tiger in East Dean.

Admission to the talk is £7, which includes light refreshments. Tickets are available from the estate agents Newberry Tully, 53 Church Street or by phoning the church parish office on 01323 899054, to leave a message to book and to pay at the door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a change of subject for the next in this series, on Tuesday, July 1, when Charlie Grimble gives an illustrated talk about 'Sutton, the Forgotten Settlement'. It's a settlement that has Anglo-Saxon roots, and is therefore older than Seaford itself.