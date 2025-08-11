Seaford and Bishopstone Village Voice

MAN SPACE at Bishopstone Station, Station Road on Friday from 10am - 12 noon. A drop in group for men of all ages. www.friendsofbishopstonestation.org.uk

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HEARING AID MAINTENANCE, BATTERIES AND HEARING ADVICE at St. James Trust, 11 Blatchington Road today Friday from 10am - 12 noon. Come and meet your local friendly team from East Sussex Hearing. For more information Tel: 01323 722505 or [email protected]

LUNCHTIME CONCERT at St. Leonard's Church, Church Street, Saturday from 1pm. D'Arcy Trinkwon will be playing the Organ. Free Entry with a retiring collection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CAR BOOT & CRAFTS FAIR at the Martello Fields, eastern end of the seafront on Sunday, August 17 from 9am - 1pm (Stallholders from 8.30am). Refreshments available. Organised by Seaford Bonfire Society.

Your World

VOLUNTEERS WANTED for Friends of the Sea Meadows. If you are interested come along on Sunday, August 17 at the north end of Cliff Gardens from 10am. We are a nature group who help remove litter and monitor these fields for wildlife. www.renaturingseaford.org/friendsofseameadows

MEET UP MONDAY at Bishopstone Station, Station Road from 10am - 1pm. A community drop in and pop up pantry. From 10.30am hand massages from A Touch of Gentleness will be available. www.friendsofbishopstonestation.org.uk

U3A COFFEE MORNING - for members and prospective members on Wednesday at The View, Seaford Head Golf Club, Southdown Road from 10am - 12 noon. www.seaford.u3asite.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ART EXHIBITION by Seaford Art Club at The Crypt Gallery, 23 Church Street starting on Wednesday, August 20 to Sunday, August 24 from 10am - 4pm. Works by 30 artist, framed and unframed together with greeting cards for sale. Free Entry. www.seafordartclub.weebly.com

SUSPICIOUSLY ELVIS at The View, Seaford Head Golf Club, Southdown Road on Friday, August 22 from 7pm. A fun filled evening of classics. Tickets at £15.95 each which includes a basket meal. www.the-view.co.uk/events

FREE FORM. A creative fun for families set against Newhaven's vibrant riverside, at the Sidings, Newhaven, open Friday to Sunday until 28th September and Bank Holiday Monday. This is a creativity where children can run wild this summer at a interactive sculptural maze by acclaimed artists Leap Then Look. With Free sessions running Friday to Sunday throughout August and September, and opportunities for groups to book quiet sessions outside of these times. Explorers young and old are invited to enjoy this opportunity for playful collaboration and discovery. No booking required. For more information newhavenenterprisezone.com/the-sidings