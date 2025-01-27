Seaford and Bishopstone Villlage Voice

By Linda WALLRAVEN
Contributor
Published 27th Jan 2025, 11:31 BST
Updated 27th Jan 2025, 11:36 BST
SEAFORD COMMUNITY CINEMA is showing 'The Fall Guy' Cert. 12A, today Friday at the Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane from 7.30pm. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street, Online: www.seafordcinema@org or on the door.

MEET UP MONDAY at Bishopstone Station, Station Road on Monday, February 3 from 10am to 1pm www.friendsofbishopstonestation.org.uk

