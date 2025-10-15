Seaford beach maintenance work begins

The Environment Agency started Phase One of the works where a bulldozer profiles and stockpiles shingle for an initial two-week period along the beach frontage.

Shingle recycling works then start with a site set up at Splash Point during the week starting October 27 with recycling starting on Monday, November 3. Material will be moved from between Splash Point and Cliffe Gardens and evenly distributed back to the central section of the beach.

The extraction location may need to relocate to Tide Mills if there is insufficient surplus at Splash Point. Phase Two will take place in February/March next year.

Beach works take place in Seaford for regular bi-annual maintenance to protect the town from coastal flooding. The Environment Agency moves shingle on the beach to maintain its height and profile which acts as a soft-engineering flood defence against storms and high tides. They say this is a cost-effective method to protect homes and businesses from erosion.