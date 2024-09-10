Seaford & Bishopstone Village Voice

SEAFORD COMMUNITY CINEMA is showing 'Vindication Swim' Cert. PG today Friday at the Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane from 7.30pm. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street, Online: www.seafordcinema.org or on the door.

TALK: 'Brighton before the Piers' given by Geoffrey Mead for Seaford Museum & Heritage Society on Friday, September 13, at Seaford Little Theatre, Steyne Road from 2.30pm. Tickets £5 on the door.

CAR BOOT SALE on Sunday, September 15 from 9am - 1pm (stallholders from 7.30am) organised by Seaford Bonfire Society.

SEVEN SISTERS LACE SOCIETY are meeting at St. James Trust, 11 Blatchington Road on Sunday, September 15 from 10am - 4pm. Beginners are welcome as tuition is avalable. Tel: 07941327409

MEET UP MONDAY by Friends of Bishopstone Station (every Monday). This week from 10am - 1pm for community drop-in and pop-up pantry. From 10.30am there will be legal advice on Wills, Power of Attorney, Inheritance Tax and Care Home Fees. Also at 11.30am a talk by Samantha Kirkness from Seeability. www.friendsofbishopstonestation.org.uk

SEAFORD COMMUNITY CINEMA is showing National Theatre Live, 'Prima Facie' Cert. 15 on Wednesday, September 18 at the Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street, Online: wwwseafordcinema.org or on the door.

HEARING AID BATTERIES and hearing loss advice on Friday, September20 from 10am - 12 noon at St. James Trust, 11 Blatchinton Road. Please bring your brown NHS Record Book. Tel: 01323 722505

ARTWAVE continues in Seaford and surrounding area until Sunday, September 22. For more information and places to visit do to Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street or www.artwavefestival.org