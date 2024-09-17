Seaford & Bishopstone Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

HEARING AID BATTERIES and Hearing Loss Advice today Friday at St. James Trust, 11 Blatchington Road from 10am - 12 noon. Please bring your NHS brown record book. Tel: 01323 722505

MAN SPACE at Bishopstone Station, Station Road today Friday from 10am - 12 noon. Drop in group for men of all ages. At 11am there will be a talk on the 'Red Army'. For more information go to www.friendsofbishopstonestation.org.uk

LUNCHTIME CONCERT tomorrow Saturday at St. Leonard's Church, Church Street from 1pm. Featuring Hammig String Quartet. Free Entry with a retiring collection.

VIGIL FOR WORLD PEACE DAY tomorrow Saturday at the Peace Garden within the Crouch Gardens, East Street from 4.30pm - 5pm.

SEAFORD SESSIONS are welcoming India Electric Company tomorrow Saturday at Seaford Little Theatre, Steyne Road from 7.30pm. Traditional instruments, folk melodies and subtle electronic influences. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street or online: www.seafordsessions.org

MEET UP MONDAY at Bishopstone Station, Station Road on September 23 from 10am - 1pm. Community drop in and pop up pantry also advice given by Ovesco Energy on reducing home energy usage. For more information go to www.friendsofbishopstonestation.org.uk

SEAFORD COMMUNITY CINEMA is showing 'La Chimera' (subtitled) Cert. 15 on Friday, September 27 at the Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane from 7.30pm. Advance tickets are available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street, Online: www.seafordcinema.org or on the door.