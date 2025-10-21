Seaford care home hosts free weekly community coffee morning

Staff and residents at Port Manor care home in Seaford have invited neighbours and friends from the local community to their free weekly coffee morning.

Taking place every Tuesday from 10.30-12.30, residents from within the local community will have a chance to meet and chat over tea or coffee and homemade cakes provided by the home. Guests will also have a chance to take a tour of the home, and ask any questions they might have about care.

General Manager of the home, Nancy Walfordsaid: “Our Community Coffee Morning allows individuals from the local area to meet and connect with one another regularly. It’s a great chance to share stories, make new friends, and of course, enjoy our wonderful spread provided by our hospitality team!’

Port Manor care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Port Manor provides residential and dementia care for 55 residents from respite care to long term stays/

For more information please contact Nancy Walford, General Manager at Port Manor on 01323 692555 or [email protected]