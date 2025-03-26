Seaford charity does 'fantastic work' says MP James MacCleary

Seaford charity SeeAbility, which supports people with learning disabilities, autism and sight loss, welcomed MP James MacCleary to celebrate an important 225th anniversary year.

James visited the charity’s Bradbury Centre, which hosts a large and varied daily programme of activities.

James said: "I was so pleased to join SeeAbility on their landmark anniversary and meet the people who make it such a welcoming place. The fantastic work they do in supporting people with disabilities is truly inspiring.

"I'm really blessed as an MP to be able to support charities like SeeAbility, which make a real difference in the community."

Summer, who attends the Bradbury Centre and is chair of SeeAbility’s ‘Taking Control’ internal advocacy group, was one of the first people to meet James.

She is busy planning her new ‘Summertime’ podcast, which will host James as one of her first interviewees.

Summer said: “It was great to hear James’ views on how people with disabilities can influence and have their voices heard nationally and locally – and how much we had in common getting frustrated with issues like pavement parking, streetlighting and potholes in pavements! He had some great advice and promised to take some of these concerns away.”

Formed in 1799 in London, SeeAbility now supports hundreds of people with a range of disabilities across the south of England. It has two homes in Seaford close by the Bradbury Centre, providing bespoke one-to-one support for adults with different disabilities. There are nine accessible flats at Barclay House, while Applewood is a smaller residential home for five people. Both homes are also open for referrals.

Caroline Pulleyn, who oversees SeeAbility’s support in Seaford said: “We so enjoyed speaking with James about our specialist support in the area – there’s no doubt the Bradbury Centre is a hidden gem that has so much more potential to benefit people with different disabilities in Seaford and surrounding areas. We can guarantee a warm welcome, fun and friendships and a range of activities that really help people bolster their skills and

independence. There’s also a range of roles at SeeAbility in Seaford, both paid and voluntary, and we’d be delighted to hear from local residents interested in finding out more.”