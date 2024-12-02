Seaford Christmas Magic is a huge success

By Miranda BearnsLowles
Contributor
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 17:37 BST
Updated 3rd Dec 2024, 09:24 BST
Seaford Christmas magic held in Seaford Town was a festive success for everyone who took part

Seaford Christmas magic was a festive fun filled day of live performances, scrumptious local shops and eateries, Christmas market stalls, food area, fun fair and Father Christmas.

St Leonards Church was filled with children's activities and singing, with a cuppa and cake available for all

The lantern parade took place at 5pm with hand crafted lanterns made by children and their families at local workshops and homes, over 700 people participated in the Parade following the Mayor Sally Markwell. They joined out Town Cryer Peter White and Father Christmas who switched on Seafords Christmas lights

Father Christmas and Mayor Sally Markwell
Father Christmas and Mayor Sally Markwell

thank you to everyone who was involved in creating this event

Seaford Town Council, Seaford Chamber of Commerce, Vicki Skippings, Miranda Bearns-Lowles, Seaford Traders, Seaford Town market, Seaford Rotary, Mayor Sally Markwell, Seaford Bonfire society, SCIP, SFW, Sussex events, all our performers and Father Christmas

