Seaford Christmas Magic is a huge success
Seaford Christmas magic was a festive fun filled day of live performances, scrumptious local shops and eateries, Christmas market stalls, food area, fun fair and Father Christmas.
St Leonards Church was filled with children's activities and singing, with a cuppa and cake available for all
The lantern parade took place at 5pm with hand crafted lanterns made by children and their families at local workshops and homes, over 700 people participated in the Parade following the Mayor Sally Markwell. They joined out Town Cryer Peter White and Father Christmas who switched on Seafords Christmas lights
thank you to everyone who was involved in creating this event
Seaford Town Council, Seaford Chamber of Commerce, Vicki Skippings, Miranda Bearns-Lowles, Seaford Traders, Seaford Town market, Seaford Rotary, Mayor Sally Markwell, Seaford Bonfire society, SCIP, SFW, Sussex events, all our performers and Father Christmas