Seaford Christmas Magic success

The Town Council is delighted to share the success of this year's Seaford Christmas Magic, resulting in the largest lantern parade in the event’s history!

The day was a festive celebration, showcasing a lively Christmas market brimming with local stalls, enchanting live performances on the main stage, and delightful activities for families.

Visitors revelled in the chance to meet Father Christmas in his magical grotto, partake in the marvellous lantern making Workshop, and bask in the festive spirit that enveloped the town centre.

The festivities concluded with one of the town’s grandest and highly attended lantern parades, which witnessed an impressive turnout of more than 700 participants from schools, organisations and families. Led by the Town Crier, Peter White, with glowing lanterns illuminating the path, the parade invigorated the excitement of the day, culminating in the grand Christmas lights switch on.

The Mayor of Seaford and the Town Crier at the lantern Parade.

A highlight of the day was the unveiling of The Mayor of Seaford’s exquisite red Community Coat, adorned with patches crafted and sewn by local artisans, community groups, Seaford residents, and schools. This splendid creation was a sight to behold and will now grace the Seaford Library for all to admire.

The Mayor of Seaford, Cllr Sally Markwell, expressed her delight, stating: “What an amazing celebration! Seaford residents lining the streets, over 700 participating in the lantern parade and Father Christmas taking a special moment to switch on our fantastic lights. Thank you to all those involved in making this a very successful Seaford Christmas Magic”.

A resounding thank you echoes to all who contributed to the day’s success, to the organisers of this year’s Seaford Christmas Magic: Seaford Town Market, Seaford Traders and the Seaford Chamber of Commerce; and to the Seaford Town Crier, Peter White, and Sussex Contemporary Illustrators and Printmakers (SCIP) for the wonderful lantern making workshops and engagement delivered before and during the event.