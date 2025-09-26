Seaford College Petworth sends a good luck message to the Red Roses

The video was inspired by Seaford College's own Red Rose Jenny Lyne, Prep School Deputy Head Academic. Jenny is known as JP Red Rose 87 in rugby circles. Jenny, who played for England as well as Saracens' first teams, remains the only woman to have played 2 consecutive World Cup Finals, starting in 2 different positions -blindside flanker and lock - having had 2 children in between!

Ahead of the Women’s Rugby World Cup, Jenny was involved in supporting the England squad in the run-up to the tournament, as an ex-player and mentor. See the photos from the Lensbury Club in Teddington that she attended with other ‘Vintage Red Roses’.

Sarah Bern, who plays tighthead prop for England, said: “It’s always a pleasure to meet our “Vintage Red Roses” the players that came before us. Sharing stories of how they gave everything to leave the shirt in a better place for us. Now it’s our turn and hopefully we can do them all proud.”

In his weekly message Christian Head, our new Director of Sport said: “The energy and positivity around Seaford Sport since the beginning of term has been infectious, and it has been great to see students throw themselves into everything from rugby and hockey to equestrian and netball. Speaking of rugby, we wish the England Red Roses every success in their Rugby World Cup Final at Twickenham (yes, yes, I know it is technically Allianz Stadium, but I can't bring myself to say it either). Our very own Red Rose, Mrs Lyne, will be there - keep an eye out for her feature on BBC Radio Sussex. I have told her we expect a good word for Seaford Sport slipped in between stories of tries and tackles!”

Jenny said: "Red Roses you have made a nation proud and you're inspiring the next generation of rugby players, thank you from everyone at Seaford College."

1 . Contributed Jenny Lyne with Jess Breach Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Jenny Lyne with the Red Roses Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Jenny Lyne with the Red Roses and other Vintage Red Roses Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Jenny Teaching at Seaford College Photo: Submitted