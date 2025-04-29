Seaford Downs Walking Football Club supports project tackling food poverty at Seaford Climate Hub.

This money will go directly to funding a new partnership between SEA and FareShare, to distribute 20-40 kgs of surplus food into the Seaford community for free each week.

"This kind offer from the football club came at such a perfect time for us, making it possible to commit to a whole year of weekly deliveries from FareShare," said Alice Sommerville from the Climate Hub.

This good quality, surplus food, which FareShare rescues from going to waste, will be available to anyone by visiting the community larder at the SEA Climate Hub, 4 Clinton Place, on a Thursday morning from 11am.

The Climate Hub is open 10-1, Thurs, Fri and Saturday, and also hosts a Baby Bank with free pre-loved clothes for O-4s, and lots of advice and resources to help the community do their bit for the planet.

Phil Clarke from the football club said: "We really wanted to support a charity that gives back to the community, especially families who are struggling. We're really happy we can support this great project."