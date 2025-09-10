Seaford man diagnosed with cancer aged 16 backs body image campaign

Jude Solley, 20, from Seaford in East Sussex is backing charity Teenage Cancer Trust’s #StillMe campaign, which is shining a light on the huge impact that changes to appearance caused by cancer and treatment can have on young people’s body image, self-esteem and mental health.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New research has revealed that over half (56%) of young people with experience of cancer struggle to accept changes to their appearance caused by the disease and its treatment.

In addition, over a quarter (29%) of those surveyed said that during cancer treatment they didn’t receive information or support with related body image or self-esteem issues, even though this would have been helpful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response, this September, young people like Jude across the UK that Teenage Cancer Trust has supported are speaking out about their experiences in a bid to help others – and sharing their tips on how to cope.

Jude is now in remission and sharing his story to help others.

Jude was just 16 when he was diagnosed with Mixed-phenotype acute leukaemia (MPAL). He was treated at The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust and the Royal Alexandra Children's Hospital in Brighton, where he was supported by Teenage Cancer Trust funded nurses and youth workers.

He said: “When I was 16, I was feeling unwell and had a sore throat. My lymph nodes were raised but I didn’t go to the doctors for about a month as I thought they were bigger because I was ill.

“When I went to the doctors in March 2021, they initially just thought that it was glandular fever, and they gave me antibiotics. That didn’t ease the symptoms, so they did a blood test.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A week later I was called into hospital for the results. I was taken into a room with my parents, and we were told that I had leukaemia. My parents broke down. I’m the youngest of three kids and their baby. I was just numb and didn’t feel anything. It took me two weeks to cry.”

Jude at the start of his treatment.

Jude endured 6 months of intensive chemotherapy, and a further three years of treatment. But he says that the changes to his appearance were one of the most difficult things for him to deal with, particularly the weight he gained due to the steroids he had to take as part of his treatment.

Jude explains:

“Every day I found myself looking a different person in the mirror and it got to the point where I couldn’t look at myself at all. I didn’t want to leave the house much, and I’d freak out if anyone tried to take a picture of me.

“Being on steroids made me gain a lot of weight and I was very critical of myself. You are weighed at the hospital, and they told me that I was about 16 stone. I thought: ‘This weight needs to go’. I developed an eating disorder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steroids used as part of Jude's treatment saw him gain weight.

“The medical staff noticed that I’d dropping weight too quickly, about a stone a month, and they realised that something wasn’t right. I talked to my Teenage Cancer Trust nurse Julia about it and that helped, and she referred me for psychology. That helped me a lot.

“I was depressed and in a very dark place, it was a dangerous time, but I’m OK now.”

Having come through his ordeal Jude is keen to help others by sharing his story through the #StillMe campaign and has some advice for others with cancer who are currently struggling with changes to their appearance.

Jude said: “My advice to people with cancer who are struggling with body image issues is to try to remember that it’s only temporary - you’ll get back to normal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jude is keen to help others struggling with body image issues.

“And if things are getting too much you need to ask for help.”

Teenage Cancer Trust hope that advice, hints and tips from young people like Jude shared at www.teenagecancertrust.org/stillme will help other people struggling with body issues, whatever their age.

Dr Louise Soanes, Chief Nurse, Teenage Cancer Trust, said: “When a young person is diagnosed with a life-threatening illness like cancer the focus is necessarily on treatment – but it’s important that young people get the emotional and psychological support that they need to cope too.

“We know that changes to appearance caused by cancer and treatment can have a huge impact on the mental health of young people – often causing anxiety or leading to a loss of confidence - and in some cases young people isolating themselves or hiding themselves away - yet this impact is often overlooked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re thankful to the young people involved in our campaign for helping us shine a light on just one of the issues affecting their mental health and believe them sharing their experiences and tips will make a positive difference.”

However, Dr Soanes says Teenage Cancer Trust believe more must be done to support young people with cancer psychologically, and added:

“The nurses and youth support teams we fund work tirelessly to support young people with cancer emotionally. However, for those who need it, access to specialist psychological treatment from trained mental health professionals is a postcode lottery, with many who need help going unsupported.

“We believe that in every UK nation, every teenage and young adult with cancer should be able to access expert psychological support from a trained psychologist from the point of diagnosis and for a minimum of two years post-treatment. Because no young person should be left to suffer alone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The research referenced above was produced in partnership with The Children and Young People's Cancer Association, Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust, Teenage Cancer and Young Lives vs Cancer. The research, carried out by Dartington Service Design Lab. 577 people with experience of cancer as a young person participated in the survey between September and December 2023.