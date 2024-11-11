Seaford remembers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Seaford marked Remembrance Sunday with a large gathering at Seaford War Memorial, together with Newhaven and Seaford Sea Cadets and Seaford Army Cadets.

Leading the number of poppy wreaths layed by local organizations, schools etc., was the Deputy Mayor of Seaford, followed by M.P. for Lewes.

The Service of Remembrance was led by Reverend James Hollingsworth and Mr. Ken Jupp said the Exhortation and was followed by a two minute silence. Music was provided by Seaford Silver Band.

Standards on parade were from the Seaford Branch of the Royal British Legion, Seahaven Branch of the Royal Society of St. George, Newhaven and Seaford Sea Cadets and Seaford Army Cadets. There was an Army Cadet with heads bowed standing at each corner of the War Memorial throughout the service. At the end a lone piper played.

A parade was formed and proceeded to St. Lenonard's Church for a service which included the 'Book of Remembrance'.