Seaford Town Council awards five three-year concession licences at popular concession sites in Seaford

From refreshments to ice creams and water sports to saunas, Seaford Town Council has awarded multiple key concession spaces and looks forward to continuing the varied and vibrant offer for residents and visitors to Seaford.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a rigorous tender evaluation process, Seaford Town Council is excited to share that it has awarded three-year concession licences for The Salts Café, Bönningstedt Promenade, Bönningstedt Steps, Dane Road Promenade and South Hill Barn.

With the current concession licences at the above sites due to end on 31st March 2025, the Town Council advertised the concession tender opportunities in early January 2025 and was pleased to receive a great response, welcoming applications from both previous and new applicants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the closing date in early February, each application was scored by an Evaluation Panel against the published scoring matrix – based on a number of criteria, including price and quality of offering. The Evaluation Panel discussed all applications in great depth before finalising scores for each application.

Seaford Town Council awards licences to concession sites in Seaford

The Town Council was impressed by the level of work put into the bids and the aspirations within, and would like to thank all the applicants for their interest in working with the Town Council and trading in the town.

Looking ahead to the new concessions opening in April 2025, the Town Council is proud of the various business opportunities it provides to small local firms, and looks forward to working with the following successful applicants:

The Salts Café: Rogers and Ridge Ltd, a local, family run, experienced catering business. Rogers and Ridge Ltd will be new onsite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bönningstedt Promenade: The Nomadic Sauna which offers traditional wood-fired saunas by the sea, offering private and community sessions for everyone. The Nomadic Sauna is the current concessionaire and will be remaining onsite.

Bönningstedt Steps: Skipper Water Sports which offers tasty snacks and water sport hire on Seaford Beach. Skipper Water Sports is the current concessionaire and will be remaining onsite.

Dane Road Promenade: Carnival Ice Cream Supplies will offer a premium gelato experience with vegan options, smoothies and milkshakes. Carnival Ice Cream Supplies will be taking over this currently vacant site. They also currently hold a concession licence further along the seafront at Edinburgh Road, which offers a Mr Whippy van, so complementing rather than competing with the broader range of products to be served at Dane Road.

South Hill Barn: Cadence CC Ltd. (known as Cadence Cycle Club) is a local company offering refreshments and a community hub facility for outdoor enthusiasts, including walkers, runners, and cyclists, along the South Downs. Cadence CC Ltd will be new onsite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Interest in the concession spaces at the West View Beach Huts was limited and there were no successful applications that met the minimum requirement. The viability and offering of these concessions will therefore be reviewed over the coming year. Please note that the concession beach huts are separate from the seasonal beach huts that are available for private hire by individuals throughout the summer months – these will be back in situ from April 2025 and details on how to hire can be found online here.

Residents and visitors can expect staggered openings for the new businesses in April whilst business owners prepare their spaces and look to create exciting offerings for the town over the coming three years.

As is the nature of a concession licence arrangement, in advance of this next three-year period ending in March 2028, the Town Council currently plans to readvertise the concession opportunities and launch a full and transparent tender process once more. The Town Council owns several other concession locations in addition to those listed above, with the next round of concession opportunities currently due to be advertised in January 2026.

To remain up to date with concession opportunities visit the website at www.seafordtowncouncil.gov.uk or follow our social media channels – Seaford Town Council Facebook and Seaford Town Council Instagram