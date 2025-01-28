Seaford Town Council helps to protect nationally important nature reserve

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Seaford Town Council will be helping to protect a nationally important nature reserve.

At its Full Council meeting last Thursday members backed a recommendation to become a core partner in the proposed Seven Sisters National Nature Reserve (The Seven Sisters NNR), which is part of His Majesty The King’s Series of National Nature Reserves.

The creation of The Seven Sisters NNR, would not only protect the unique biodiversity of the region but also contribute to cleaner water, improved air quality, and climate change resilience. By restoring and connecting habitats, the project aims to enhance the natural environment for both wildlife and people.

Members heard how the key goals of the project include protecting and restoring chalk habitats, enhancing water security and creating a resilient landscape by restoring and connecting habitats. It will also promote public engagement, foster a sense of stewardship for generations to come and prove access to new funding sources.

National Nature Reserve

The Seven Sisters NNR sets out to extend and rename the Lullington Heath NNR (situated above Friston Forest) to over 2,000 hectares, by including parts of Eastbourne Downland managed by Eastbourne Borough Council and Seaford Head managed by Seaford Town Council.

When considering the proposals, the Town Council agreed a boundary map of Seaford Town Council-owned land to include as part of The Seven Sisters NNR. The proposed boundary maps were created in consultation with the South Hill Farm tenant and Sussex Wildlife Trust officers.The agreed land to be included is land already designated in the Seaford Head Local Nature Reserve, not including Seaford Head Golf Course.

The recommendation to become a part of The Seven Sisters NNR was discussed in great depth by the Town Council’s Climate Change Sub-Committee in December 2024, given the proposals focusing heavily on nature recovery, improving public access to and appreciation of nature, and aiding scientific research and monitoring.

The Sub-Committee was strongly in support of the proposals, whichaided Full Council’s confidence and excitement at agreeing to become acore partner.

Other core partners in the proposed Seven Sisters NNRare: Sussex Wildlife Trust, South Downs National Park Authority, SouthEast Water, National Trust, Eastbourne Borough Council, Forestry England and Natural England.