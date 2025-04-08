Seaford Town Council is looking for a venue to host its public meetings

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Town Council is inviting venues to make contact if they think they could be suitable for hosting the Town Council’s public meetings.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a local council, Seaford Town Council holds a number of public meetings throughout the course of the year. Smaller committee meetings can usually be held in the Town Council offices but larger Full Council meetings, or those committee meetings attracting a larger number of public, have to be held offsite to accommodate the number of attendees.

Seaford boasts a number of venues, ranging in sizes and capacity, and as such, the Town Council wants to invite suitable venues to make contact if they are interested providing a quote to host the Town Council’s meetings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Town Council’s municipal year runs May to May and the meeting dates for the May 2025 to May 2026 Municipal Year are as follows: 26 June 2025, 23 October 2025, 29 January 2026 and 23 April 2026.

User (UGC) Submitted

In addition to the above dates, there are some quite specific requirements that are needed from the venue, as follows:

Capacity for a minimum of 55 people:

30 seated at tables either as a horseshoe or rows facing a ‘top table’, and

25 seats in rows forming a public gallery

Disabled access

Good acoustics / no inside noise and very little outside noise

Venue accessible by public transport

Availability on Thursday evenings:

Meetings start at 7pm and may run until 10pm, although they would need to be able to overrun this if it were required

Officers require access from 6pm at the latest for set up

Jugs of water and glasses provided

Additional but non-essential requirements:

Not be a premises licensed for the sale of alcohol (or certainly not be selling alcohol during the meeting)

An onsite PA system with microphones

An onsite camera for recording meetings / live streaming

If you feel that you have an appropriate meeting venue, please email [email protected] or call on 01323 894 870 by Wednesday 30 April 2025.

If you would like to see an example of the meetings (layout, format etc), please visit the Town Council’s YouTube channel or get in contact and officers will be happy to discuss this with you.