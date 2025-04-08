Seaford Town Council is looking for a venue to host its public meetings
As a local council, Seaford Town Council holds a number of public meetings throughout the course of the year. Smaller committee meetings can usually be held in the Town Council offices but larger Full Council meetings, or those committee meetings attracting a larger number of public, have to be held offsite to accommodate the number of attendees.
Seaford boasts a number of venues, ranging in sizes and capacity, and as such, the Town Council wants to invite suitable venues to make contact if they are interested providing a quote to host the Town Council’s meetings.
The Town Council’s municipal year runs May to May and the meeting dates for the May 2025 to May 2026 Municipal Year are as follows: 26 June 2025, 23 October 2025, 29 January 2026 and 23 April 2026.
In addition to the above dates, there are some quite specific requirements that are needed from the venue, as follows:
- Capacity for a minimum of 55 people:
- 30 seated at tables either as a horseshoe or rows facing a ‘top table’, and
- 25 seats in rows forming a public gallery
- Disabled access
- Good acoustics / no inside noise and very little outside noise
- Venue accessible by public transport
- Availability on Thursday evenings:
- Meetings start at 7pm and may run until 10pm, although they would need to be able to overrun this if it were required
- Officers require access from 6pm at the latest for set up
- Jugs of water and glasses provided
Additional but non-essential requirements:
- Not be a premises licensed for the sale of alcohol (or certainly not be selling alcohol during the meeting)
- An onsite PA system with microphones
- An onsite camera for recording meetings / live streaming
If you feel that you have an appropriate meeting venue, please email [email protected] or call on 01323 894 870 by Wednesday 30 April 2025.
If you would like to see an example of the meetings (layout, format etc), please visit the Town Council’s YouTube channel or get in contact and officers will be happy to discuss this with you.