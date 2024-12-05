Seaford Town Council’s statement on Hurdis House

Hurdis House on Broad Street, owned by Seaford Town Council is now closed, including Cloe’s Café on the ground floor of the building.

Despite the Town Council’s best efforts over a long period of time to resolve breaches to the terms of the lease, the Town Council has been unable to come to an agreement with the previous leaseholder.

As a result, the lease was forfeited at Brighton County Court in November.

The Town Council will be exploring future uses for the building over the coming months.