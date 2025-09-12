Seaford Town Market relocated for Saturday September 13

By Miranda BearnsLowles
Contributor
Published 12th Sep 2025, 14:12 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2025, 14:20 BST
Seaford Town Market can be found inside St Leonards Church this Saturday the 13th September 10-3pm due to the strong winds and soggy weather predicted.

A warm welcome awaits you inside St Leonards Church, Church street, Seaford this Saturday 10-3pm.

With our new and regular stalls in attendance you can find fresh specialist bakes and sweet treats, fresh Kent and Sussex fruits, sustainable meats, local honey, Indian cuisine, preloved and up-cycled clothing, fabric crafts, wooden crafts, knitted, crochet, candles, Diva spa, crystals, hand made jewellery, tea, kindling wood, create records, art by local artists Richard Potter and Lisa Taylor, fabric craft, cupcakes , mobile pet shop, watch battery and straps

There will be an area of peace close to the alter where you are invited to spend time in thought and contemplation with the recent devastating events in Seaford.

With thanks to St Leonards Church for sheltering Seaford Town market from the awful weather.

Seaford Town market

1. Contributed

Seaford Town market Photo: Submitted

Tea23

2. Contributed

Tea23 Photo: Submitted

Poppyseed bakery @Albion bakery

3. Contributed

Poppyseed bakery @Albion bakery Photo: Submitted

Lindylou bespoke cakes

4. Contributed

Lindylou bespoke cakes Photo: Submitted

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:SeafordSussexKent
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice