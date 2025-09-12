Seaford Town Market relocated for Saturday September 13

A warm welcome awaits you inside St Leonards Church, Church street, Seaford this Saturday 10-3pm.

With our new and regular stalls in attendance you can find fresh specialist bakes and sweet treats, fresh Kent and Sussex fruits, sustainable meats, local honey, Indian cuisine, preloved and up-cycled clothing, fabric crafts, wooden crafts, knitted, crochet, candles, Diva spa, crystals, hand made jewellery, tea, kindling wood, create records, art by local artists Richard Potter and Lisa Taylor, fabric craft, cupcakes , mobile pet shop, watch battery and straps

There will be an area of peace close to the alter where you are invited to spend time in thought and contemplation with the recent devastating events in Seaford.

With thanks to St Leonards Church for sheltering Seaford Town market from the awful weather.

1 . Contributed Seaford Town market Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Tea23 Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Poppyseed bakery @Albion bakery Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Lindylou bespoke cakes Photo: Submitted