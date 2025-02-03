Seaford Town market reopens this Saturday

Seaford Town market opens for the 2025 season this Saturday 8th February 10-3pm

Seaford Town market is opening for its fourth year on Saturday 8th February 2025 10-3pm.

The market is held in Church street, Seaford every 2nd and 4th Saturday of each month 10-3pm.

with fresh fish and seafood, sustainability sourced venison, cup cakes, freshly made Indian cuisine, breads and bakery items, fruit and veg available on the 4th Saturday only .

Hand crafted jewellery, home sewn produce, Tropi. skin care, Diva spa, Sewing with recycling in mind, pre loved clothing, watch repairs, specialist teas, a mobile pet shop, hand crafted ceramics, The Chilli Jam man, local Honey, Bees waxed candles, hand knitted hats, new and collectible vinyls and so much more.

Come down and find a uniquely crafted item, bespoke produce, scrumptious treats and your goodies.

Dont forget Seaford boasts a wonderful array of bespoke boutiques, eateries, shops, artist studios, antiques and many magical treasure troves, unique to Seaford.

Free parking along the prom or park in one of the four pay and display parking areas.

There are regular buses 12, 12X, 12A, 119, 126, plus regular trains from Lewes and Brighton.

Have a walk along the prom, a peruse in the town and the market and maybe a spot of lunch in one of Seaford's eateries.

A gorgeous day out.

For any information please email [email protected] or find us on Facebook, instagram and on our website townandvillagemarkets.my.canva.site/townandvillagemarkets