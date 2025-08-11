Seaford's newest care home is declared open

Port Manor, Barchester Healthcare’s new luxury care home in Seaford, has opened its doors in style, with a grand opening performed by the Mayor of Seaford, Councillor Maggie Wearmouth, in front of invited guests from the local community.

Pictured cutting the ribbon left to right are: Regional Director, Maria Stefea, South East Managing Director, Michelle Macadangdang, Councillor Maggie Wearmouth, Barchester’s CEO, Dr Pete Calveley, General Manager, Nancy Walford and Barchester’s COO, Natasha Lazovic

Barchester’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr Pete Calveley, and General Manager, Nancy Walford, hosted the event and invited guests to view the stunning new 55-bed care home, along with its beautiful landscaped gardens, which is now open and welcoming its first residents. The home has been designed with residents’ comfort in mind and the team at Port Manor will offer residential support, respite stays and specialised dementia care, all delivered by a dedicated and passionate team of trained professionals.

At Barchester, everything revolves around the residents. From the person-centred care, to the dining experience and hospitality which is tailored to residents’ tastes and preferences, and the programme of life enrichment activities which offer choice that supports resident well-being across mind, body and soul. Each resident is an individual, and so too is the care that Barchester provides, and resident choice plays a really big part in that.

General Manager, Nancy Walford, commented: “We are delighted our home is now open, our residents are at the heart of everything we do at Port Manor, and we look forward to welcoming them and their families, and becoming an active part of the local community.

“We take pride in really getting to know each of our residents to provide tailored care and support, ensuring dignity and choicein every aspect of daily life.”

Barchester’s CEO, Dr Pete Calveley, added: “Port Manor is going to be a wonderful home, Nancy and her team here will offer personalised care for the people of Seaford and the surrounding area in this lovely setting. We’re thrilled to add Port Manor to our Barchester family of quality care homes and hospitals.”

If you are considering care for yourself or for a loved one, the expert team at Port Manor is available to answer any questions you may have about what life will be like in our home and the types of support we offer. Please call 01323 372970 to book an appointment.