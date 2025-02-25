Seahaven Responders raise £14,350

Jason Lowles, captain of Seaford Golf Club over the past year, has raised an impressive £14,350 for Seahaven Responders, a local charity of volunteer first responders.

Selected as his chosen cause for the year, the charity benefited from a series of fundraising efforts led by Jason and supported by club members.

Throughout his captaincy, Jason organised a variety of events ,including a Texas Scramble, Captain’s Weekend, raffles, quiz nights,and auctions. These brought the Seaford Golf Club community together,resulting in the remarkable total for Seahaven Responders.

Seahaven Responders is a dedicated team of local volunteers who work alongside the ambulance service, responding to emergency 999 calls inthe area. Trained and dispatched by the South East Coast Ambulance Service, they provide critical support for incidents ranging from chest pains, falls, and breathing difficulties to life-threatening cardiac arrests.

While they do not replace ambulances, their early interventions offer vital care before professional crews arrive.

As well as fundraising, the Responders delivered CPR awareness sessions throughout the year, empowering over 100 Seaford Golf Club members with the confidence to use defibrillators and perform CPR in emergencies.

Jason Lowles said: “I chose Seahaven Responders because I wanted to support a local charity that makes a real difference in our community. I know people whose lives have been touched by their incredible volunteer work.

"With the amazing support of Seaford Golf Club members through golf days, events, raffles, and donations, I’m thrilled with the amount we’ve raised for such a worthy cause.”

Jack Stonehouse, Team Leader of Seahaven Responders, expressed his gratitude: “We are blown away by the amount Jason and the club has raised over the last year. This will go such a long way to keep the charity going for the next few years, and most importantly keep us responding to the local community when they call 999.

"We are so grateful to everyone who donated to our charity. We are going to purchase some training CPR mannequins and supply the local schools with them, so they are able to run CPR training for their students whenever they like.”

The year of fundraising ended with a presentation evening, where the responders received their donation and enjoyed an evening with the golfing members who have donated over the last year.