Seaside Community Hub secures funding

The Seaside Community Hub has secured new funding from the Eastbourne Food Partnership (CIC). This financial boost will allow the hub to continue its essential services and undergo a significant "revamp".

The Eastbourne Food Partnership (CIC) described the Seaside Community Hub as "a crucial component of the Eastbourne food support network." The new funding will support the renewal of the hub's Community Fridge and Community Shop, providing food to residents.

The Community Fridge and Shop, a vital hub feature, allows residents to take up to ten food items for a donation of £2.00.

As part of the revamp, the Seaside Community Hub embraces eco-friendly practices. They are going plastic-free and encouraging visitors to bring their own bags.

Seaside Community Hub on 125 Seaside.

They have also incorporated "toiletries, cleaning products, bedding and cushions, toys, games and puzzles (new and good condition second hand) Baby equipment, Pet food and accessories, Books, DVDs and CDs."

Fresh food is also usually available, like potatoes and other vegetables.

Located at 125 Seaside, the Seaside Community Hub is a member of the Eastbourne Food Security Network (EFSN), a coalition dedicated to tackling food insecurity across the town.

The EFSN comprises nine organisations, including:

Noticeboard outside the hub.

Eastbourne Food Partnership CIC

Eastbourne Foodbank

Our Neighbourhood

Warming Up the Homeless

Feedbourners

Volunteers Network CIC (Langney Community Larder)

Old Town Community Fridge

Seaside Community Fridge

Gather Community Garden

Other organisations, such as Matthew 25 and The Salvation Army, also contribute to tackling Eastbourne's broader food insecurity.

Places like the Langney Community Fridge are similar to Seaside. £2.00 for ten items, open to everyone Tuesday 1 pm - 3 pm, but they say, "Take what you need, leave what you don't."

Partnerships between local government, social enterprises, charities, and community groups are becoming increasingly crucial for welfare delivery in Eastbourne and the UK.

Guaranteeing funding for the upcoming months and years can cause a level of anxiety within organisations, with funding applications taking up a lot of time to complete.

Partnerships between the organisations above are geared toward easing this resource anxiety.

Now that Seaside Community Hub has solved its funding problem, they are ready to continue serving the community.

They are open at 125 Seaside on Tuesday (12 – 3 pm), Wednesday (11 am – 3 pm), and Thursday (11 am – 3 pm).