Seasonal joy at Michelham Priory this December: Christmas Fayre, Yuletide Tales and Festive Theatre

An exciting line-up of festive fun has been unveiled for Michelham Priory this year. Founded in 1229, this former Augustinian Priory near Hailsham, with its medieval moat, ancient architecture, and tranquil gardens, offers an unforgettable setting for a festive day out.

It will play host to a range of family-friendly festive fun in the run-up to the festive season this year, with a Christmas Fayre packed full of seasonal goodies, live theatre in the shape of Hans Christian Andersen's The Snow Queen and Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, along with an afternoon of storytelling with ghostly yuletide tales.

John Baldock, General Manager of Sussex Past which owns and cares for Michelham Priory, said: “From hand-crafted Christmas goodies, to heartwarming festive theatre, to ghostly yuletide tales, we’ve got something for everyone in the run-up to Christmas this year and promise bags of fun for all the family.

"We look forward to welcoming you to the stunning setting of Michelham Priory and helping to get you in the mood for the festive season with plenty of old-world charm.”

The Snow Queen

Saturday, November 30 – Christmas Fayre - 10am to 12.45pm or 1pm to 4pm

With an array of stalls offering the finest Sussex produce, handcrafted Christmas decorations, sweet treats, art, jewellery and painted glass, it’s the perfect place for finding unique Christmas presents. In the morning visitors can enjoy Christmas and wartime songs in the courtyard, sung by The Land Girls. In the afternoon The Seaside Singers will fill the Undercroft of the house with Christmas medleys.

Booking: Pre-booking is essential with timed entry You can drop in any time during your chosen slot. Age suitability: all ages.

A Christmas Carol

December 8 - Theatre: The Snow Queen - 2.30pm-4pm

This is My Theatre bring you the magical world of Hans Christian Andersen’s The Snow Queen. In the enchanting setting of the Elizabethan Great Barn, adorned with twinkling fairy lights, wrap up warm to enjoy this beautiful adaptation of The Snow Queen, the story which inspired Disney’s hit film, Frozen.

Booking: Pre-booking is essential. Age suitability: All ages.

December 8 - Theatre: A Christmas Carol - 5pm-6.30pm

Performed by the critically acclaimed company, This Is My Theatre, this stunning one-act adaptation of Charles Dickens’ timeless classic is packed with festive cheer, period charm and a heartwarming message. With live music and melodic carols, it certain to spread joy and warm the hearts of audiences of all ages.

Booking: Pre-booking is essential. Age suitability: All ages.

December 14-15 – Ghostly Yuletide Tales – 12pm and 2pm

Included with general admission, a series of ghost stories in the historic Prior’s Chamber revive a long-standing Victorian custom of telling eerie tales during the festive season. Popularised in the Victorian era, during the long, dark nights of winter, families would gather around the fire to share tales of the supernatural. At 12pm and 2pm each day, a storyteller will bring to life four of M.R. James’s classic ghost stories.

Booking: Included with general admission, pre-booking recommended but not essential. Age suitability: All ages but 6+ is recommended.

Enjoy a festive day out surrounded by 800-years of stunning history and heritage on this medieval moated-island.