Seasons greetings at Q Hair and Beauty

By Alastair Gourley
Contributor
Published 16th Dec 2024, 10:40 BST
Updated 16th Dec 2024, 10:48 BST
The annual Christmas gathering at Q Hair and Beauty in Chichester was a resounding success, filled with the warmth and joy befitting the festive season.

This highly anticipated event, a beloved tradition at the salon, took place on November 27. Attendees who eagerly secured coveted tickets, arrived from various parts of the area to immerse themselves in Q's signature dazzling decorations.

Guests were treated to glasses of fizz and mouth-watering refreshments, from wine to festive mocktails, as well as having the chance to spend time with Team Q’s expert stylists and therapists. Enjoying all offerings from curling techniques to Clarins express skin treatments, express massages, even electrical facials!

Everyone also had the pleasure of exploring and purchasing exclusive Christmas-themed editions of their favourite products, perfect for self-indulgence or thoughtful gifting.

Q Hair and Beauty's festive decorations are always a hit.placeholder image
Q Hair and Beauty's festive decorations are always a hit.

In the spirit of celebration, the occasion provided a wonderful moment for everyone to raise their glasses to yet another successful year.

Lewis Albon, Operations Manager said: "It’s a joy to host our guests every year and this year once again was a full house with plenty of season greetings. Not only does it give us time to thank our guests for their support but also have a little fun ourselves."

