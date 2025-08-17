SEBI Lions Charter lunch

The South East British Isles Virtual Lions Club CIO held their 4th and 5th Charter lunch at the Hydro Hotel in Eastbourne.

The South East British Isles Virtual Lions Club CIO, which forms part of the Global Humanitarian Organisation Lions International, held their Charter lunch at the Hydro Hotel.

The President of SEBI Lions Wendy Cattaway thanked everyone for attending the luncheon and for their contributions to serve their local areas.

Guests included Past Council Chairman Pete Dilloway, past District Governor's, regional Chairman, Zone Chairman and Presidents from a number of clubs including Thanet, Uckfield, Bexhill, Hailsham and the President of Hastings Lord Brett McLean who doubles as a Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion.