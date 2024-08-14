Second hand fashion inspirer set to open new charity superstore

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Guild Care is excited to announce that Jen Graham, otherwise known as Charity Shop Girl, will be visiting Goring by Sea next Wednesday, August 21, to officially declare the opening of their latest charity superstore and donation centre.

Charity Shop Girl has more than 100,000 followers on Instagram and is a long-time supporter of Guild Care.

The superstore, at 67-69 Goring Road, was formerly the site of the Sea Place Garage and has been transformed into a bright and spacious treasure trove which has already become a favourite in the community. Items on offer include clothing, books, accessories, bric-a-brac, homeware and more.

Sale proceeds go to supporting Guild Care’s services for older people, people living with dementia and children and adults with learning disabilities.

On August 21, Charity Shop Girl, Jen, will declare Guild Care's Goring Road shop officially open!

The charity now has 15 shops in West Sussex, each of which contributes to keeping these services running.

The special event will take place at 12 noon on Wednesday, August 21.

Everyone is welcome to come along, explore the shop’s offerings while supporting a worthwhile cause, and to meet Charity Shop Girl, Jen, as she declares the Goring Road store officially open.