Second hand fashion inspirer set to open new charity superstore
Charity Shop Girl has more than 100,000 followers on Instagram and is a long-time supporter of Guild Care.
The superstore, at 67-69 Goring Road, was formerly the site of the Sea Place Garage and has been transformed into a bright and spacious treasure trove which has already become a favourite in the community. Items on offer include clothing, books, accessories, bric-a-brac, homeware and more.
Sale proceeds go to supporting Guild Care’s services for older people, people living with dementia and children and adults with learning disabilities.
The charity now has 15 shops in West Sussex, each of which contributes to keeping these services running.
The special event will take place at 12 noon on Wednesday, August 21.
Everyone is welcome to come along, explore the shop’s offerings while supporting a worthwhile cause, and to meet Charity Shop Girl, Jen, as she declares the Goring Road store officially open.
