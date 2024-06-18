Secure future for Meads Parish Hall 'still not a reality'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Despite tremendous support, a secure future for Meads parish hall is still not a reality.

In an open letter to residents, the trustees of the charity offering to repair, refurbish and run the iconic venue are seeking views after their request to takeover the freehold of the site has been rejected by the PCC of St John's Church.

Meads residents and traders, local and national government and politicians, and hall users, are among the supporters of Meads (Eastbourne) Community Centre (MECC), who were formed in late 2023 with the aim of securing the future of the parish hall, after the PCC announced they were giving up on it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After decades of under investment and minimal maintenance, the dilapidated hall is in need of in excess of £500K to repair it and provide facilities fit for purpose.

The dilapidated Parish Hall in Meads.

MECC have successfully applied for a government grant, and are well on the way to raising the required match funding, to tackle all the immediate work required, and a planning application is already being processed.

In the open letter the trustees explain that the PCC accepts a different interpretation of the purposes for which the Parish Hall Trust was set up, than MECC does. In doing so, they make the transfer of the site to MECC, under a charity to charity transfer, impossible.

They go on to say that the PCC have offered a lease (initially 35 years) but that this provides less security and freedom, increases administration, and significantly impacts the donations that supporters are willing to make.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the PCC not willing to see a way to make the charity to charity transfer possible, only a sale at market value would seem to be the option for MECC to acquire the freehold.

Since it was Meads residents that donated the money to build the hall in 1926, many feel they should not be asked to pay for it again.