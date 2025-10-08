Secure one of the final Trek Cambodia for St Catherine’s places!

With less than a year to go until St Catherine’s Hospice hosts its incredible five day sponsored trek to Cambodia in October 2026, there’s still time to secure one of the remaining places.

Taking place from Saturday 10 to Sunday 18 October 2026, you will journey through rice paddies, jungles and traditional villages, encountering mountains, rivers, waterfalls, and Buddhist sites. The adventure will culminate in a visit to the magnificent Angkor Wat temple complex, offering a unique glimpse into Cambodian life.

Among those already signed up is Bill Smith, who is trekking in memory of his wife Jen, cared for by St Catherine’s. He said, ““How would I describe Jen? Full of fun! When she was diagnosed with breast cancer, it was a shock. By November 2017, we were having appointments at St Catherine’s Hospice.

Jen wanted to stay at home, and with the hospice’s support, I was able to care for her there. The hospice’s care was a lifeline. It meant I could be by Jen’s side, hold her hand, and do whatever she wanted me to in her final weeks.

Trek Cambodia for St Catherine's Hospice

Jen celebrated her 65th birthday on 11 January 2018 and passed away a few days later.

Five months after Jen died I completed my first Midnight Walk for the hospice. Since then, I’ve done treks for St Catherine’s including Morrocco and Cambodia will be my next. I vowed not to travel after Jen died because I felt guilty, but I can do walking trips guilt free because Jen hated walking.

For Bill, these challenges are deeply personal. “They’re more than physical treks, they’re a tribute to Jen and a way to give back to St Catherine’s,” he reflects. “Every step is in her memory. She’d be proud of what I’m doing, even if she thought I was mad! Out of something so negative has come something positive, connection to the hospice, focus and the chance to raise funds for a vital service.”

Encouraging others to join, Bill added, “If you’re thinking about doing a trek, I’d say do it. You’ll make friends, experience something unforgettable, and help more families like mine. Age isn’t a barrier either. I’ll be nearly 70 when I do Cambodia, but there’s no such word as can’t.”

Bill and wife, Jen

Emma Butler, Events Fundraiser at St Catherine’s said, “This is more than just a trek - it’s a chance to challenge yourself, remember someone special, and raise vital funds so that St Catherine’s can continue providing specialist end of life care to more people like Bill when it’s needed most.”

When you register you can choose to fundraise £4,000 for the trip, or £2,000 if the trip costs are covered personally.

Ready to snap up one of the limited places? Visit: www.stch.org.uk/trek-cambodia email: [email protected] or call Emma in St Catherine’s Fundraising Team on 01293 447361.