Secure your spot for ‘Walk With Purpose’ and change lives in your local community

On Sunday, July 20th 2025, you can make a real difference in the lives of people in your local community by participating in a scenic walk along our beautiful seafront, followed by a fun-filled family festival.

Guild Care, Worthing’s leading social care charity, is hosting Walk With Purpose, an inclusive fundraising event that’s all about supporting people in the local community. Guild Care aims to reduce social isolation and social stigma to ensure that people feel loved, cared for, connected, and accepted for who they are.

Walk With Purpose has routes for all ages and abilities. Whether you’re looking to challenge yourself with a 10k, enjoy a 5k walk, or cover a shorter distance, Walk With Purpose has options for everyone. Every step you take will help Guild Care continue to provide essential services to older people, people living with dementia, and children and adults with learning disabilities in the Worthing area.

Guild Care supports over 3,000 local people each year, and now you can be part of their mission to change lives for the better.

Every participant will receive a special medal, a commemorative t-shirt, and a heartfelt thank you. To round off the celebrations, Guild Care is hosting a Family Festival at Beach House Grounds with live entertainment and activities.

Sophie Barton, Guild Care’s event fundraiser, said, “We’re thrilled to announce that The Swing Ninjas, Mickey & the Loners, and The Daytonas will be gracing our stage – and we absolutely cannot wait!

“This event is about bringing our community together to make a positive impact right here in Worthing. By walking with us, you’ll be helping to support the people who need it most.

“With the support of all our sponsors, including our headline sponsor Bowers & Wilkins, and generous supporters like ETI Electronic Temperature Instruments, Konsileo Insurance, Roffey Homes, W Group, Kardinal, A Star Waste Management, DGCS Security, Pinnacle, and Wall Bros, this should be another fun event to follow last year’s success.”

Guild Care would also like to thank Jenny Emerton (JemFit PT) for leading the on-stage warm-up to help motivate all their walkers, Sea Lane Cafe for hosting the 10k halfway checkpoint, Dave Hunt Leisure for providing the rides, and photographers Mark Davies and Dave Franchi for volunteering their time and skills. Thanks is also extended to High Gain Events for all their help along the way.

Your participation can help to reduce social isolation and provide vital services to people in need in our community. Whether you’re walking for a loved one living with dementia, to support local services for older people and children & adults with learning disabilities, or just to enjoy a relaxed day out with family and friends, your involvement makes a real difference.

Seize the chance to support your community – find out more and register now at www.walkwithpurpose.info.