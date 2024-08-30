Secure your spot for Walk With Purpose and help change lives in your local community
As a charity Guild Care aims to reduce social isolation and social stigma to ensure that people feel loved, cared for, connected, and accepted for who they are.
Walk With Purpose has routes for all ages and abilities. Whether you’re looking to challenge yourself with a 10k, enjoy a 5k walk, or stroll a shorter distance, Walk With Purpose has options for everyone. Every step you take will help Guild Care continue to provide essential services to older people, people living with dementia, and children and adults with learning disabilities in the Worthing area.
Guild Care supports over 3,000 local residents and their families each year, and now you can be part of their mission to change lives for the better.
To round off the celebrations, Guild Care is hosting a Family Festival at Beach House Grounds with live entertainment and activities. Walk With Purpose is sponsored by Bowers & Wilkins and every participant will receive a special medal, a commemorative t-shirt, and a heartfelt thank you.
Sophie Barton, Guild Care’s event fundraiser, said, “This event is about bringing our community together to make a positive impact right here in Worthing. By walking with us, helping to support the people who need it most. Don’t miss this chance to stand up and step out for local people in need – join us on Sunday September 8th!”
Your participation helps reduce social isolation and provides vital services to those in need in our community. Whether you’re walking for a loved one living with dementia, to support local services for older people and children & adults with learning disabilities, or just to enjoy a day out with family and friends, your involvement makes a difference.
Seize the chance to support your community - register now at www.walkwithpurpose.info using code GC2024 for an exclusive discount on your ticket.
