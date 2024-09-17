Sedlescombe Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This Saturday Sedlescombe and District Garden Society are holding their Autumn Show in the village hall. For any last minute questions or queries with regards to entering please email the show's secretary at [email protected]

Doors open at 2pm for visitors to come and see the wonderful exhibits that have been entered into the show, why not bring your friends and enjoy a cup of tea or coffee and some homemade cake.

Along with the exhibits there will be a tomatoes tasting table where you will be able to enjoy some wonderful varieties of tomatoes along with a craft table where you might be able to pick up some early Christmas presents. We will also have a raffle table where you could win some fabulous prizes.

The service this Sunday at St John the Baptist, our parish church is at 10.30am Parish Eucharist will be taken by Rev John Hawkins ,all are welcome to attend. After each Sunday Service, and each Wednesday from 10am, Sedlescombe church remains open for private prayer or your quiet contemplation until 4pm.

Anyone who may wish to contact our Rector, John Hawkins, may get in touch by phoning 07974 028275. Further information in connection with church services and activities can be located on www.achurchnearyou.com/church/5129/ or e-mail to [email protected]

St John the Baptist Parish Church, Sedlescombe, will be hosting a Harvest Lunch in Sedlescombe Village Hall on Saturday, September 28 from 1pm until 4pm. The cost is £10 per person payable on the day to include lunch, entertainment and prize draw.

One draw ticket included with entry; other draw tickets will be available for purchase in the Hall. Numbers are limited, to add your names to the list, please call Sheila or Trevor on 01424 870 830 Come and celebrate the Harvest Festival with us. All are Welcome.

“WHATS NEXT AFTER RE-HAB”, CHAIR PILATES 9am until 9.45am on every Tuesday Morning in Sedlescombe village hall. Friendly & Fun group.

Lots of Laughter, mixed abilities, male & female, working on Flexibility, Strength, Balance, Posture, Low impact Cardio. Some Resistance Band work, Hand Weights. Your Choice with or without apparatus, sitting or standing. Qualified & Insured. GP Referral. To book:, call Angela 01797 260396 email [email protected]

INK CARTRIDGES Do you ever have used ink cartridges that end up in your bin, here is a scheme that can put them to good use .Visit Recycle4charity.co.uk for further details, a list of wanted cartridges and instruction or you are welcome to drop off to me here at Asselton House, please use red postbox or leave on doorstep and I will send on altogether to benefit Mary Hare school for the Deaf. Thank you for the bumper batch dropped off this past week your donations have raised over £29 so far and kept them out of landfill.

Fitness with 'LABAN DANCE Fitness “Choreographed Movements Through to Dance 50 + but All Adult Ages welcome from 10am until 11am in Sedlescombe Village Hall. Every Tuesday morning. Fun, Friendly Group. Angela 01797 260396 [email protected] Experienced Registered Teacher. Insured.

USED POSTAGE STAMPS

Now collecting for RNIB, if you have used stamps to donate please drop off here at Asselton House, the Green, on the doorstep or in the red postbox. Thank you

The Bexhill and Battle Observer provides this village voice service free of charge and hope you will take full advantage of it, you are welcome to write pieces about your clubs, their history or your interests and any events that you are planning. Please contact me with your info. by email at [email protected] or by calling 01424 870344.