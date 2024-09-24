Sedlescombe Village Voice

“WHATS NEXT AFTER RE-HAB”, CHAIR PILATES 9am until 9.45am on every Tuesday Morning in Sedlescombe village hall. Friendly & Fun group. Lots of Laughter, mixed abilities, male & female, working on Flexibility, Strength, Balance, Posture, Low impact Cardio. Some Resistance Band work, Hand Weights. Your Choice with or without apparatus, sitting or standing. Qualified & Insured. GP Referral. To book:, call Angela 01797 260396 email [email protected]

St John the Baptist Harvest Festival and Family Service, no communion, is on Sunday October 6 at 10.30am. You are invited to join the service of thanks for the Harvest safely gathered in, in what has been a difficult year for farmers and gardeners. After the servive there will be time for refreshments and chat, your harvest gifts will be donated to the Battle Food Bank, gratefully received. The church will be decorated by talented volunteers with fruit, vegetables and flowers on Saturday October 5.Gifts of the above can be brought to church after 10am or call 01424870808 for details. Thank you.