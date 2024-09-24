Sedlescombe Village Voice
The service Trinity 18, Michaelmas this Sunday September 29 at St John the Baptist, our parish church is at 10.30am Benefice Eucharist will be taken by Rev John Hawkins ,all are welcome to attend. After each Sunday Service, and each Wednesday from 10am, Sedlescombe church remains open for private prayer or your quiet contemplation until 4pm. Anyone who may wish to contact our Rector, John Hawkins, may get in touch by phoning 07974 028275. Further information in connection with church services and activities can be located on www.achurchnearyou.com/church/5129/ or e-mail to [email protected]
St John the Baptist Harvest Festival and Family Service, no communion, is on Sunday October 6 at 10.30am. You are invited to join the service of thanks for the Harvest safely gathered in, in what has been a difficult year for farmers and gardeners. After the servive there will be time for refreshments and chat, your harvest gifts will be donated to the Battle Food Bank, gratefully received. The church will be decorated by talented volunteers with fruit, vegetables and flowers on Saturday October 5.Gifts of the above can be brought to church after 10am or call 01424870808 for details. Thank you.
“WHATS NEXT AFTER RE-HAB”, CHAIR PILATES 9am until 9.45am on every Tuesday Morning in Sedlescombe village hall. Friendly & Fun group. Lots of Laughter, mixed abilities, male & female, working on Flexibility, Strength, Balance, Posture, Low impact Cardio. Some Resistance Band work, Hand Weights. Your Choice with or without apparatus, sitting or standing. Qualified & Insured. GP Referral. To book:, call Angela 01797 260396 email [email protected]
The next coffee morning and mini market is on Thursday October 3 in Sedlescombe village hall from 10am to 11.30am , go along for coffee, chat and company. Now the darker evenings are here it is time to get stocked up with jigsaws, puzzles and books , there will be a good assortment available . there will also be baking, a raffle and of coffee, tea and sconesor biscuits. No entry charge, just go in with a smile. For further details please contact 01424 870808
INK CARTRIDGES Do you ever have used ink cartridges that end up in your bin, here is a scheme that can put them to good use .Visit Recycle4charity.co.uk for further details, a list of wanted cartridges and instruction or you are welcome to drop off to me here at Asselton House, please use red postbox or leave on doorstep and I will send on altogether to benefit Mary Hare school for the Deaf. Thank you for the bumper batch dropped off this past week your donations have raised over £29 so far and kept them out of landfill.
Fitness with 'LABAN DANCE Fitness “Choreographed Movements Through to Dance 50 + but All Adult Ages welcome from 10am until 11am in Sedlescombe Village Hall. Every Tuesday morning. Fun, Friendly Group. Angela 01797 260396 [email protected] Experienced Registered Teacher. Insured.
USED POSTAGE STAMPS Now collecting for RNIB, if you have used stamps to donate please drop off here at Asselton House, the Green, on the doorstep or in the red postbox. Thank you
The Bexhill and Battle Observer provides this village voice service free of charge and hope you will take full advantage of it, you are welcome to write pieces about your clubs, their history or your interests and any events that you are planning. Please contact me with your info. by email at [email protected] or by calling 01424 870344.
