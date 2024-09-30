Sedlescombe Village Voice
An enjoyable time was had by those that attended the Harvest Lunch at the Village Hall last Saturday. Well done to all, that were involved in the delicious buffet, live music and arranging the whole event. Will this now be an annual event there?
“WHATS NEXT AFTER RE-HAB”, CHAIR PILATES 9am until 9.45am on every Tuesday Morning in Sedlescombe village hall. Friendly & Fun group. Lots of Laughter, mixed abilities, male & female, working on Flexibility, Strength, Balance, Posture, Low impact Cardio. Some Resistance Band work, Hand Weights. Your Choice with or without apparatus, sitting or standing. Qualified & Insured. GP Referral. To book:, call Angela 01797 260396 email [email protected]
|
SEDLESCOMBE SCREEN The next film is “One Love ” starring Kingsley Ben-Adir, Tosin Cole,Lashana Lynch,James Norton on Wednesday October 16 at the usual time 7pm for 7.30pm start. celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity. On the big screen for the first time, discover Bob’s powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music. Director: Reinaldo Green .On screening evenings there is an excellent bar with snack facilities to ensure you have an enjoyable night out which all adds to the experience. No booking required. Entry is a very reasonable £6, payable on the door, and you are welcome to use cash or card payments. The hall is very spacious, ensuring plenty of room and supports an air extraction system plus plenty of free parking for all. Support your local Sedlescombe Screen for a great night out ! Further information on www.sedlescombescreen .org
INK CARTRIDGES Do you ever have used ink cartridges that end up in your bin, here is a scheme that can put them to good use .Visit Recycle4charity.co.uk for further details, a list of wanted cartridges and instruction or you are welcome to drop off to me here at Asselton House, please use red postbox or leave on doorstep and I will send on altogether to benefit Mary Hare school for the Deaf. Thank you for the bumper batch dropped off this past week your donations have raised over £29 so far and kept them out of landfill.
Fitness with 'LABAN DANCE Fitness “Choreographed Movements Through to Dance 50 + but All Adult Ages welcome from 10am until 11am in Sedlescombe Village Hall. Every Tuesday morning. Fun, Friendly Group. Angela 01797 260396 [email protected] Experienced Registered Teacher. Insured.
USED POSTAGE STAMPS
Now collecting for RNIB, if you have used stamps to donate please drop off here at Asselton House, the Green, on the doorstep or in the red postbox. Thank you
The Bexhill and Battle Observer provides this village voice service free of charge and hope you will take full advantage of it, you are welcome to write pieces about your clubs, their history or your interests and any events that you are planning. Please contact me with your info. by email at [email protected] or by calling 01424 870344.
