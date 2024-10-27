Sedlescombe Village Voice

Please note in your diary that the next date for the Coffee Morning and Mini Market is Thursday, November 7.

On the same date in the village hall car park from 10am, a St Michaels Hospice van waits to collect your donations of saleable goods for their charity shops, an easy way to pass on unwanted items for this local cause.

There will be a Remembrance Service at St John The Baptist church, Sedlescombe at 10:30 on Sunday, November.10 Please note the slightly earlier time to accommodate a revised order of service.

All are welcome and we hope you will attend. Remembrance poppies are now on sale at Sedlescombe Stores. Please show your support for those that have given so much to preserve our way of life by donating and wearing your poppy.

St John the Baptist after each Sunday Service, and each Wednesday from 10am, Sedlescombe church remains open for private prayer or your quiet contemplation until 4pm. Anyone who may wish to contact our Rector, John Hawkins, may get in touch by phoning 07974 028275. Further information in connection with church services and activities can be located on www.achurchnearyou.com/church/5129/ or e-mail to [email protected]

A new event for this year is the Sedlescombe Creatives Art &* Makers Fair organised by Isabel Fisher, Stella Brabants and their other halves of course. The fair will be held on Saturday, November 16 from 10am to 4pm in Sedlescombe Village Hall, TN33 0QW.

Come and meet local makers and artists and buy directly from them. Fabulous gifts, art, ceramics, textiles, sculpture, jewellery and more. Teas, coffee and cake available all day at Judy’s Tearoom at the Hall. They will also be supporting St Michaels Hospice through donation and a fabulous raffle on the day. Mark your diaries and show your support for this unique local experience.

'WHATS NEXT AFTER RE-HAB', CHAIR PILATES 9am until 9.45am on every Tuesday Morning in Sedlescombe village hall. Friendly & Fun group. Lots of Laughter, mixed abilities, male & female, working on Flexibility, Strength, Balance, Posture, Low impact Cardio. Some Resistance Band work, Hand Weights. Your Choice with or without apparatus, sitting or standing. Qualified & Insured. GP Referral. To book:, call Angela 01797 260396 email [email protected]

Sedlescombe and District Garden Society, are holding their yearly Quiz Night on Wednesday, November 20 in Sedlescombe Village Hall which will be starting at 7pm.

This is a fun evening which includes a delicious hot supper including a dessert followed by tea and coffee. This is a popular event so please don't delay and email the secretary at [email protected] to book your team, teams are a maximum of six.

Everyone is welcome to attend whether you are a member of the Society or not. If you would like to attend but cannot get a team together, do not worry just contact the secretary and she will arrange for you to be placed within other teams.

You are also welcome to bring along other drinks and snacks to make the evening more enjoyable. There will be a raffle within the evening so you could walk away with a fabulous prize.The cost of the evening is just £6 for SDGS members and £8.50 for non members

The Advent fair in aid of church funds will take place in the village hall on Saturday, November 23, more details to follow nearer the date.

Used Ink Cartridges. Do you ever have used ink cartridges that end up in your bin, here is a scheme that can put them to good use .Visit Recycle4charity.co.uk for further details, a list of wanted cartridges and instruction or you are welcome to drop off to me here at Asselton House, please use red postbox or leave on doorstep and I will send on altogether to benefit Mary Hare school for the Deaf.

Thank you for the bumper batch dropped off this past week your donations have raised over £29 so far and kept them out of landfill.

Fitness with 'LABAN DANCE Fitness. Choreographed Movements Through to Dance 50 + but All Adult Ages welcome from 10am until 11am in Sedlescombe Village Hall. Every Tuesday morning. Fun, Friendly Group. Angela 01797 260396 [email protected] Experienced Registered Teacher. Insured.

USED POSTAGE STAMPS Now collecting for RNIB, if you have used stamps to donate please drop off here at Asselton House, the Green, on the doorstep or in the red postbox. Thank you

Now that the nights are drawing in perhaps it is time to read up on your village history , the best source is the book written by Beryl Lucey therefore here are the details again.

SEDLESCOMBE VILLAGE HISTORY - copies of 'Twenty Centuries of Sedlescombe' are still available. You may not have even heard of this hard backed book, a treasure trove of historical information on the dwellings, village and surrounding area, written by the late Beryl Lucey who lived at Asselton House.

Every local home should have one for reference, so if you are new to the village or missed the opportunity of purchasing one in the past, they are now on sale for the reduced price of £5, published price originally £15.

Please email [email protected] or call 01424870344 to order and arrange a collection time. Thank you to those that have purchased the book so far, I hope you are enjoying it. All proceeds from the sales donated to Sedlescombe Village hall.

The Bexhill and Battle Observer provides this village voice service free of charge and hope you will take full advantage of it, you are welcome to write pieces about your clubs, their history or your interests and any events that you are planning. Please contact me with your info. by email at [email protected] or by calling 01424 870344.

