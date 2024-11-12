Sedlescombe Village Voice

This Saturday, not to be missed . A new event for this year, the Sedlescombe Creatives A r t & M a k e r s F a i r organised by talented artisans , on S a t u r d a y, N o v e m b e r 16 from 10am to 4pm in Sedlescombe Village Hall, TN33 0QW. Come and meet local makers and artists and buy directly from them. Fabulous gifts, art, ceramics, textiles, sculpture, jewellery and more. There will be teas, coffee and cake available all day at Judy’s Tearoom at the Hall. The fair will also be supporting St Michaels Hospice through donation and a fabulous raffle on the day.

Come and show your support for this unique local experience.

Sedlescombe and District Garden Society, are holding their yearly Quiz Night on Wednesday November 20 in Sedlescombe Village Hall which will be starting at 7pm. Please note this is now Fully Booked for this annual popular event.

Results from St John the Baptist Coffee Morning and mini market last Thursday The morning raised over £200, a great addition to much needed funds .Margaret writes” it was lovely to see such a good crowd, all enjoying each others companyin our warm village hallon a miserable November morning. We thank you ALL very much and look forward to seeing you again on December 5 for the Christmassy one”

The next event for the church is the Advent fair and the Grand Draw in aid of church funds will take place in the village hall on Saturday November 23 from 12noon onwards. Go along and join in this traditional annual village event , lots of goodies to buy and games of chance. The top prize in the Grand Draw is £100 , tickets are now o sale from church members or in the church porch. Light lunches , soup and crusty bread ,will be served. Tea coffee, cakes and mince pies will be available as well. Donations of items for stalls always gratefully recived, call 01424870808, if you can provide anything . Thank you in advance .

St John the Baptist after each Sunday Service, and each Wednesday from 10am, Sedlescombe church remains open for private prayer or your quiet contemplation until 4pm. Anyone who may wish to contact our Rector, John Hawkins, may get in touch by phoning 07974 028275. Further information in connection with church services and activities can be located on www.achurchnearyou.com/church/5129/ or e-mail to [email protected]

“WHATS NEXT AFTER RE-HAB”, CHAIR PILATES 9am until 9.45am on every Tuesday Morning in Sedlescombe village hall. Friendly & Fun group. Lots of Laughter, mixed abilities, male & female, working on Flexibility, Strength, Balance, Posture, Low impact Cardio. Some Resistance Band work, Hand Weights. Your Choice with or without apparatus, sitting or standing. Qualified & Insured. GP Referral. To book:, call Angela 01797 260396 email [email protected]

Used Ink Cartridges. Do you ever have used ink cartridges that end up in your bin, here is a scheme that can put them to good use .Visit Recycle4charity.co.uk for further details, a list of wanted cartridges and instruction or you are welcome to drop off to me here at Asselton House, please use red postbox or leave on doorstep and I will send on altogether to benefit Mary Hare school for the Deaf. Thank you for the bumper batch dropped off this past week your donations have raised over £29 so far and kept them out of landfill.

Fitness with 'LABAN DANCE Fitness “Choreographed Movements Through to Dance 50 + but All Adult Ages welcome from 10am until 11am in Sedlescombe Village Hall. Every Tuesday morning. Fun, Friendly Group. Angela 01797 260396 [email protected] Experienced Registered Teacher. Insured.

USED POSTAGE STAMPS

Now collecting for RNIB, if you have used stamps to donate please drop off here at Asselton House, the Green, on the doorstep or in the red postbox. Thank you

Now that the nights are drawing in perhaps it is time to read up on your village history , the best source is the book written by Beryl Lucey therefore here are the details again. SEDLESCOMBE VILLAGE HISTORY , copies of “Twenty Centuries of Sedlescombe” are still available. You may not have even heard of this hard backed book, a treasure trove of historical information on the dwellings, village and surrounding area, written by the late Beryl Lucey who lived at Asselton House. Every local home should have one for reference, so if you are new to the village or missed the opportunity of purchasing one in the past, they are now on sale for the reduced price of £5, published price originally £15. Please email [email protected] or call 01424870344 to order and arrange a collection time. Thank you to those that have purchased the book so far, I hope you are enjoying it. All proceeds from the sales donated to Sedlescombe Village hall.

The Bexhill and Battle Observer provides this village voice service free of charge and hope you will take full advantage of it, you are welcome to write pieces about your clubs, their history or your interests and any events that you are planning. Please contact me with your info. by email at [email protected] or by calling 01424 870344.