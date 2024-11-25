Sedlescombe Village Voice

The next coffee morning and Mini Market will be on Thursday December 5 in Sedlescombe Village Hall from 10am until 12 noon. All the usual goodies will be on offer, puzzles, books, raffle and home baking plus coffee , tea and Christmassy nibbles as a thank you for your support throughout the past year. A warm welcome awaits you. For any further details pleased call 01424 870808

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be Carols by Candlelight at St John the Baptist Parish church , on Sunday December 15 at 4.30pm .You are invited to join the congregation for this special family service of carols by candle light followed by light refreshments. Entry is free , just take your voices along and enjoy the wonderful music and spirit of Christmas in our beautiful church.

Margaret writes “A big Thank you to everyone who helped to make last Saturdays Advent fair such a success raising just over £1600 for church funds. This means the gutters can be cleared of leaves, so hopefully we keep the rain out and no buckets to catch the drips are used this winter, plus some other repairs can be undertaken too. The hall looked jolly and bright on a miserable day to welcome everyone for the afternoon. Thank you all once again”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St John the Baptist , after each Sunday Service, and each Wednesday from 10am, Sedlescombe church remains open for private prayer or your quiet contemplation until 4pm. Anyone who may wish to contact our Rector, John Hawkins, may get in touch by phoning 07974 028275. Further information in connection with church services and activities can be located on www.achurchnearyou.com/church/5129/ or e-mail to [email protected]

User (UGC) Submitted

“WHATS NEXT AFTER RE-HAB”, CHAIR PILATES 9am until 9.45am on every Tuesday Morning in Sedlescombe village hall. Friendly & Fun group. Lots of Laughter, mixed abilities, male & female, working on Flexibility, Strength, Balance, Posture, Low impact Cardio. Some Resistance Band work, Hand Weights. Your Choice with or without apparatus, sitting or standing. Qualified & Insured. GP Referral. To book:, call Angela 01797 260396 email [email protected]

Used Ink Cartridges. Do you ever have used ink cartridges that end up in your bin, here is a scheme that can put them to good use .Visit Recycle4charity.co.uk for further details, a list of wanted cartridges and instruction or you are welcome to drop off to me here at Asselton House, please use red postbox or leave on doorstep and I will send on altogether to benefit Mary Hare school for the Deaf. Thank you for the bumper batch dropped off this past week your donations have raised over £29 so far and kept them out of landfill.Fitness with 'LABAN DANCE Fitness “Choreographed Movements Through to Dance 50 + but All Adult Ages welcome from 10am until 11am in Sedlescombe Village Hall. Every Tuesday morning. Fun, Friendly Group. Angela 01797 260396 [email protected] Experienced Registered Teacher. Insured.

USED POSTAGE STAMPS

Now collecting for RNIB, if you have used stamps to donate please drop off here at Asselton House, the Green, on the doorstep or in the red postbox. Thank you

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now that the nights are drawing in perhaps it is time to read up on your village history , the best source is the book written by Beryl Lucey therefore here are the details again. SEDLESCOMBE VILLAGE HISTORY , copies of “Twenty Centuries of Sedlescombe” are still available. You may not have even heard of this hard backed book, a treasure trove of historical information on the dwellings, village and surrounding area, written by the late Beryl Lucey who lived at Asselton House. Every local home should have one for reference, so if you are new to the village or missed the opportunity of purchasing one in the past, they are now on sale for the reduced price of £5, published price originally £15. Please email [email protected] or call 01424870344 to order and arrange a collection time. Thank you to those that have purchased the book so far, I hope you are enjoying it. All proceeds from the sales donated to Sedlescombe Village hall.

The Bexhill and Battle Observer provides this village voice service free of charge and hope you will take full advantage of it, you are welcome to write pieces about your clubs, their history or your interests and any events that you are planning. Please contact me with your info. by email at [email protected] or by calling 01424 870344.