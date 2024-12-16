Sedlescombe Village Voice

A very happy Christmas to you all and your families. I wish you joy and peace in the coming year and fun, laughter and good memories over the festive period , long may it continue

St John the Baptist Parish church on Church Hill regular Communion service is this Sunday at 10.30am. There is Holy Communion at 11pm on Christmas Eve, Tuesday, December 24, followed by Parish Communion at 10.30am on Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25. All are welcome to attend.

In addition, usually after each Sunday Service, and each Wednesday from 10am, Sedlescombe church remains open for private prayer or your quiet contemplation until 4pm. Anyone who may wish to contact our Rector, John Hawkins, may get in touch by phoning 07974 028275.

Further information in connection with church services and activities can be located on www.achurchnearyou.com/church/5129/ or e-mail to [email protected]

Thank you to all contributors this year especially Margaret Hudson who is involved with so much, not forgetting all the other volunteers helping to keep village life alive.

The Bexhill and Battle Observer provides this village voice service free of charge and hope you will take full advantage of it in 2025, you are welcome to write pieces about your clubs, their history or your interests and any events that you are planning. Please contact me with your info. by email at [email protected] or by calling 01424 870344.

Used postage stamps. Thank you for your support of this scheme in aid of RNIB and look forward to batches through this festive period. You have invited to donate used postage stamps ideally with one centimetre of paper around, please drop off here at Asselton House, the Green, on the doorstep or in the red postbox. Thank you

Used Ink Cartridges. Do you ever have used ink cartridges that end up in your bin? Here is a scheme that can put them to good use.Visit Recycle4charity.co.uk for further details, a list of wanted cartridges and instruction or you are welcome to drop off to me here at Asselton House, please use red postbox or leave on doorstep and I will send on altogether to benefit Mary Hare school for the Deaf. Thank you for the bumper batch dropped off this past week your donations have raised over £29 so far and kept them out of landfill.