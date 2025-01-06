Sedlescombe Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Happy New year from all at St John the Baptist Parish church. Sunday service is at 10.30am .In addition, usually after each Sunday Service, and each Wednesday from 10am, Sedlescombe church remains open for private prayer or your quiet contemplation until 4pm. Anyone who may wish to contact our Rector, John Hawkins, may get in touch by phoning 07974 028275. Further information in connection with church services and activities can be located on www.achurchnearyou.com/church/5129/ or e-mail to [email protected]

SEDLESCOMBE SCREEN . The next film is “Tea with Mussolini “ starring Cher, Joan Plowight, Judi Dench,Maggie Smith , Lily Tomlin . Directed by Franco Zefferellion Wednesday January 22 at the usual time 7pm for 7.30pm start. On screening evenings there is an excellent bar with snack facilities to ensure you have an enjoyable night out which all adds to the experience. No booking required. Entry is a very reasonable £6, payable on the door, and you are welcome to use cash or card payments. The hall is very spacious, ensuring plenty of room and supports an air extraction system plus plenty of free parking for all. Support your local Sedlescombe Screen for a great night out ! Further information on www.sedlescombescreen .org

CHAIR PILATES on a Tuesday morning has now started back after the festive break, the class runs from 9am until 9.45am every Tuesday Morning in Sedlescombe village hall. Friendly & Fun group. Lots of Laughter, mixed abilities, male & female, working on Flexibility, Strength, Balance, Posture, Low impact Cardio. Some Resistance Band work, Hand Weights. Your Choice with or without apparatus, sitting or standing. Qualified & Insured. GP Referral. To book:, call Angela 01797 260396 email [email protected]

Table Sale in Sedlescombe village hall on Saturday February 22 from 10am until 12noon. SELLERS, Tables are available to hire from 9am at the cost of £10 each, please call 01424 870808 to book yours now. Have an early Spring clean and let those unwanted items make some cash for you. Light refreshments will be available throughout the morning.The number of tables is limited so make sure to book early. All proceeds for the upkeep of your Parish church

Fitness with 'LABAN DANCE Fitness has now started back after the festive break “Choreographed Movements Through to Dance 50 + but All Adult Ages welcome from 10am until 11am in Sedlescombe Village Hall. Every Tuesday morning. Fun, Friendly Group. Angela 01797 260396 [email protected] Experienced Registered Teacher. Insured.

USED POSTAGE STAMPS. Thank you for your support of this scheme in aid of RNIB and those wo have started to drop off stamps since the new year. You have invited to donate used postage stamps ideally with one centimetre of paper around, please drop off here at Asselton House, the Green, on the doorstep or in the red postbox. Thank you

Used Ink Cartridges. Do you ever have used ink cartridges that end up in your bin, here is a scheme that can put them to good use .Visit Recycle4charity.co.uk for further details, a list of wanted cartridges and instruction or you are welcome to drop off to me here at Asselton House, please use red postbox or leave on doorstep and I will send on altogether to benefit Mary Hare school for the Deaf. Thank you for the your donations which have raised funds and kept them out of landfill.

The Bexhill and Battle Observer provides this village voice service free of charge and hope you will take full advantage of it in 2025, you are welcome to write pieces about your clubs, their history and any events that you are planning. Please contact me with your info. by email at [email protected] or by calling 01424 870344.