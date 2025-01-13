Sedlescombe Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

SEDLESCOMBE SCREEN . The next film is “Tea with Mussolini “ starring Cher, Joan Plowright, Judi Dench,Maggie Smith , Lily Tomlin . Directed by Franco Zefferelli on Wednesday January 22 at the usual time 7pm for 7.30pm start.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On screening evenings there is an excellent bar with snack facilities to ensure you have an enjoyable night out which all adds to the experience. No booking required. Entry is a very reasonable £6, payable on the door, and you are welcome to use cash or card payments. The hall is very spacious, ensuring plenty of room and supports an air extraction system plus plenty of free parking for all. Support your local Sedlescombe Screen for a great night out ! www.sedlescombescreen .org

On Saturday, January 25, Sedlescombe and District Garden Society will be holding their Annual General meeting followed by the Winter Lunch. The AGM is a time for all members to go along and renew their membership and to collect their new membership card which shows the programme for 2025 along with additional information including where you could get discount from Garden centres on purchasing plants. This is also a good time to go and have your say as to how you want your Garden Society to run and what you would like to see from the Society. Doors open from 10:30am, AGM starts at 11am so if you enjoy gardening why not go and join like-minded people and maybe pick up a tip or two. NEW MEMBERS WELCOME. Following the AGM lunch will be served from 12:30pm which is free to members and £5 for non members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CHAIR PILATES on a Tuesday morning has now started back after the festive break, the class runs from 9am until 9.45am every Tuesday Morning in Sedlescombe village hall. Friendly & Fun group. Lots of Laughter, mixed abilities, male & female, working on Flexibility, Strength, Balance, Posture, Low impact Cardio. Some Resistance Band work, Hand Weights. Your Choice with or without apparatus, sitting or standing. Qualified & Insured. GP Referral. To book:, call Angela 01797 260396 email [email protected]

Send us your news - see our video for details

Table Sale in Sedlescombe village hall on Saturday February 22 from 10am until 12noon. SELLERS, Tables are available to hire from 9am at the cost of £10 each please call 01424 870808 to book yours now. Have an early Spring clean and let those unwanted items make some cash for you. Light refreshments will be available throughout the morning.The number of tables is limited so make sure to book early. All proceeds for the upkeep of your Parish church

SEDLESCOMBE MEDICAL LIFT SCHEME NEEDS DRIVERS. Councillor Glew writes “ The Parish Council Lift Scheme has been a great success in Sedlescombe for many years and we now need more drivers. If you are able to help with the Scheme by driving residents, for medical purposes, please get in touch with me, cllr. Pauline Glew on 01424 870 258. Residents who are unable to get to medical appointments can telephone people on a List who are willing to help. We have only six drivers at the moment and would like at least ten. The List is held by cllr. Glew on 01424 870258. A small fee for this service is charged, money going direct to the driver to help running costs. We cover the Conquest, Bexhill and Eastbourne Hospitals and the Sedlescombe and Westfield surgeries. Whilst writing may I take this opportunity of thanking the Drivers who are on the List at the moment. Their kindness, commitment and enthusiasm on taking on this very necessary task is much appreciated “.

Fitness with 'LABAN DANCE Fitness has now started back after the festive break “Choreographed Movements Through to Dance 50 + but All Adult Ages welcome from 10am until 11am in Sedlescombe Village Hall. Every Tuesday morning. Fun, Friendly Group. Angela 01797 260396 [email protected] Experienced Registered Teacher. Insured. USED POSTAGE STAMPS. Thank you for your support of this scheme in aid of RNIB and those wo have started to drop off stamps since the new year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You have invited to donate used postage stamps ideally with one centimetre of paper around, please drop off here at Asselton House, the Green, on the doorstep or in the red postbox. Thank you

Used Ink Cartridges. Do you ever have used ink cartridges that end up in your bin, here is a scheme that can put them to good use .Visit Recycle4charity.co.uk for further details, a list of wanted cartridges and instruction or you are welcome to drop off to me here at Asselton House, please use red postbox or leave on doorstep and I will send on altogether to benefit Mary Hare school for the Deaf. Thank you for the bumper batch dropped off this past week your donations have raised over £29 so far and kept them out of landfill. The Bexhill and Battle Observer provides this village voice service free of charge and hope you will take full advantage of it in 2025, you are welcome to write pieces about your clubs, their history or your interests and any events that you are planning. Please contact me with your info. by email at [email protected] or by calling 01424 870344.