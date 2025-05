Sedlescombe Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The first coffee morning and mini market for 2025 will be on Thursday February 6 from 10am to 11.30am in Sedlescombe village hall. A warm welcome will be on hand with all the usual goods available . There is no entry charge , just go along and enjoy coffee or tea with scones or biscuits meeting up with old friends and making new ones . for any further information please call 01424 870808

St Michaels hospice usually sends a van to the village hall carpark on the same day , first Thursday of the month , to collect any unwanted saleable goods, you would like to donate.

TABLE SALE in Sedlescombe village hall on Saturday February 22 from 10am until 12noon. SELLERS, Tables are available to hire from 9am at the cost of £10each please call 01424 870808 to book yours now. Have an early Spring clean and let those unwanted items make some cash for you. Light refreshments will be available throughout the morning. The number of tables is limited so make sure to book early. All proceeds for the upkeep of your Parish church

St John the Baptist Parish church, February 2, Sunday Family service is at 10.30am . A note for your diary that on Sunday February 9 the Bishop of Lewes, Rt Revd Will Hazelwood will be visiting for the day and will conduct our Parish Eucharist. In addition, usually after each Sunday Service, and each Wednesday from 10am, Sedlescombe church remains open for private prayer or your quiet contemplation until 4pm. Anyone who may wish to contact our Rector, John Hawkins, may get in touch by phoning 07974 028275. Further information in connection with church services and activities can be located on www.achurchnearyou.com/church/5129/ or e-mail to [email protected]

The Friends of Sedlescombe Church Heritage Trust will be welcoming back BODIAM CONCERT BAND to perform at Sedlescombe village hall on Friday April 4 , you may have seen them in 2024? Doors will open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start. There will be around 25 musicians raising the roof playing popular tunes and melodies along with a fun music quiz with prizes. The quiz is not compulsory it is just for fun and creates an interesting narrative for the musical programme. A licensed bar will run through the evening and of course, a fabulous raffle. Concert tickets are priced £15 which includes a platter supper, are now available will be on sale soon . Numbers are limited for comfort, so please express your interest now and reserve by contacting 01424 870344 or 01424 870475 or email [email protected]

CHAIR PILATES on a Tuesday morning,the class runs from 9am until 9.45am every Tuesday Morning in Sedlescombe village hall. Friendly & Fun group. Lots of Laughter, mixed abilities, male & female, working on Flexibility, Strength, Balance, Posture, Low impact Cardio. Some Resistance Band work, Hand Weights. Your Choice with or without apparatus, sitting or standing. Qualified & Insured. GP Referral. To book:, call Angela 01797 260396 email [email protected]

SEDLESCOMBE MEDICAL LIFT SCHEME NEEDS DRIVERS. Councillor Glew writes “ The Parish Council Lift Scheme has been a great success in Sedlescombe for many years and we now need more drivers. If you are able to help with the Scheme by driving residents, for medical purposes, please get in touch with me, Cllr. Pauline Glew on 01424 870 258. Residents who are unable to get to medical appointments can telephone people on a List who are willing to help. We have only six drivers at the moment and would like at least ten. The List is held by Cllr. Glew on 01424 870258. A small fee for this service is charged, money going direct to the driver to help running costs. We cover the Conquest, Bexhill and Eastbourne Hospitals and the Sedlescombe and Westfield surgeries. Whilst writing may I take this opportunity of thanking the Drivers who are on the List at the moment. Their kindness, commitment and enthusiasm on taking on this very necessary task is much appreciated “.

Fitness with 'LABAN DANCE Fitness has now started back after the festive break “Choreographed Movements Through to Dance 50 + but All Adult Ages welcome from 10am until 11am in Sedlescombe Village Hall. Every Tuesday morning. Fun, Friendly Group. Angela 01797 260396 [email protected] Experienced Registered Teacher. Insured. USED POSTAGE STAMPS. Thank you for your support of this scheme in aid of RNIB and those wo have started to drop off stamps since the new year. You have invited to donate used postage stamps ideally with one centimetre of paper around, please drop off here at Asselton House, the Green, on the doorstep or in the red postbox. Thank you

Used Ink Cartridges. Do you ever have used ink cartridges that end up in your bin, here is a scheme that can put them to good use .Visit Recycle4charity.co.uk for further details, a list of wanted cartridges and instruction or you are welcome to drop off to me here at Asselton House, please use red postbox or leave on doorstep and I will send on altogether to benefit Mary Hare school for the Deaf. T

The Bexhill and Battle Observer provides this village voice service free of charge and hope you will take full advantage of it in 2025, you are welcome to write pieces about your clubs, their history or your interests and any events that you are planning. Please contact me with your info. by email at [email protected] or by calling 01424 870344.