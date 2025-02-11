Sedlescombe Village Voice

Sedlescombe and District Garden Society are having a Weeds or Medicine talk on Wednesday February 19 at 2pm in the village hall.

Ellie Holly is a medical herbalist practising in Hurst Green and she will be talking about the medicinal properties of plants commonly thought of as pests and explaining how you can use them at home in teas, cooking and as topical preparations to help with common health so why not come and join us and see if the weeds you have growing in your garden can help you kick start the New Year.

There will be refreshments following the meeting followed by a raffle.

Entrance is free for members of the garden society and just £3.00 for non members.

If you like what you hear then why not come and join the society at £9.00 for individuals and £12 for couples. For further details about the society please email our secretary at [email protected]