Sedlescombe Village Voice

The next coffee morning and mini market will be on Thursday March 6 from 10am to 11.30am in Sedlescombe village hall. A warm welcome will be on hand with all the usual goods available. There is no entry charge, just go along and enjoy coffee or tea with scones or biscuits meeting up with old friends and making new ones for any further information please call 01424 870808

St Michaels hospice usually sends a van to the village hall carpark on the same day , the first Thursday of the month , to collect any unwanted saleable goods, you would like to donate.

Lent is nearly here and there will be two Lent lunches this year at 2 Forge Cottages, the Green, Sedlescombe, on Thursday March 13 and Thursday March 20 from 12noon until 1.30pm. You are invited and welcome to join in a bowl or two of homemade soup and crusty bread. Go and enjoy a tasty with the company of others.

St John the Baptist Parish church communion service on Sunday March 2 is at 10.30am . This is the first Sunday before Lent also usually after each Sunday Service, and each Wednesday from 10am, Sedlescombe church remains open for private prayer or your quiet contemplation until 4pm. Anyone who may wish to contact our Rector, John Hawkins, may get in touch by phoning 07974 028275. Further information in connection with church services and activities can be located on www.achurchnearyou.com/church/5129/ or e-mail to [email protected]

Are you on the church electoral roll ? If so you should have received information by post or email asking you to complete a new form for the records. Any problem or you would like a form to complete please contact John Crouch , Electoral Roll Officer [email protected]

CHAIR PILATES on a Tuesday morning,the class runs from 9am until 9.45am every Tuesday Morning in Sedlescombe village hall. Friendly & Fun group. Lots of Laughter, mixed abilities, male & female, working on Flexibility, Strength, Balance, Posture, Low impact Cardio. Some Resistance Band work, Hand Weights. Your Choice with or without apparatus, sitting or standing. Qualified & Insured. GP Referral. To book:, call Angela 01797 260396 email [email protected]

The Friends of Sedlescombe Church Heritage Trust will be welcoming back BODIAM CONCERT BAND to perform at Sedlescombe village hall on Friday April 4 , you may have seen them in 2024? Doors will open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start. There will be around 25 musicians raising the roof playing popular tunes and melodies along with a fun music quiz with prizes. The quiz is not compulsory it is just for fun and creates an interesting narrative for the musical programme. A licensed bar will run through the evening and of course, a fabulous raffle. Concert tickets are priced £15 which includes a platter supper, are now available. Thank you to those already booked. Numbers are limited for comfort, so please express your interest and get your tickets now by contacting 01424 870344 or 01424 870475 or email [email protected]

Fitness with 'LABAN DANCE Fitness has now started back after the festive break “Choreographed Movements Through to Dance 50 + but All Adult Ages welcome from 10am until 11am in Sedlescombe Village Hall. Every Tuesday morning. Fun, Friendly Group. Angela 01797 260396 [email protected] Experienced Registered Teacher. Insured.

USED POSTAGE STAMPS. Thank you for your support of this scheme in aid of RNIB and those wo have started to drop off stamps since the new year. You have invited to donate used postage stamps ideally with one centimetre of paper around, please drop off here at Asselton House, the Green, on the doorstep or in the red postbox. Thank you

Used Ink Cartridges. Do you ever have used ink cartridges that end up in your bin, here is a scheme that can put them to good use .Visit Recycle4charity.co.uk for further details, a list of wanted cartridges and instruction or you are welcome to drop off to me here at Asselton House, please use red postbox or leave on doorstep and I will send on altogether to benefit Mary Hare school for the Deaf. Thank you for the your donations keeping the plastic out of landfill.

The Bexhill and Battle Observer provides this village voice service free of charge and hope you will take full advantage of it in 2025, you are welcome to write pieces about your clubs, their history or your interests and any events that you are planning. Please contact me with your info. by email at [email protected] or by calling 01424 870344.