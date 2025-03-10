Sedlescombe Village Voice

It is time to order Lilies in memory of loved ones, these are used to decorate the church at Eastertide. All names will be displayed on a roll of honour in church from Easter Sunday until Whitsun. There are envelopes in church for names and donations or phone 01424870808 for further information

Just a reminder there will be no more Lent lunches in March

St John the Baptist Parish church communion service on Sunday March 16 is at 10.30am. We are now in the period of Lent which began on March 5 and ends on April 17. Lent is 40 days long, to represent the 40 days that Jesus spent fasting and praying in the desert before starting his own ministry. After each Sunday Service, and each Wednesday from 10am, Sedlescombe church remains open for private prayer or your quiet contemplation until 4pm. Anyone who may wish to contact our Rector, John Hawkins, may get in touch by phoning 07974 028275. Further information in connection with church services and activities can be located on www.achurchnearyou.com/church/5129/ or e-mail to [email protected]

CHAIR PILATES on a Tuesday morning,the class runs from 9am until 9.45am every Tuesday Morning in Sedlescombe village hall. Friendly & Fun group. Lots of Laughter, mixed abilities, male & female, working on Flexibility, Strength, Balance, Posture, Low impact Cardio. Some Resistance Band work, Hand Weights. Your Choice with or without apparatus, sitting or standing. Qualified & Insured. GP Referral. To book:, call Angela 01797 260396 email [email protected]

The Friends of Sedlescombe Church Heritage Trust will be welcoming back BODIAM CONCERT BAND to perform at Sedlescombe village hall on Friday April 4 , you may have seen them in 2024? Doors will open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start. There will be around 25 musicians raising the roof playing popular tunes and melodies along with a fun music quiz with prizes. The quiz is not compulsory it is just for fun and creates an interesting narrative for the musical programme. A licensed bar will run through the evening and of course, a fabulous raffle. Concert tickets are priced £15 which includes a platter supper, are selling well with some still available . Thank you to those already booked. Numbers are limited for comfort, so please get your tickets now by contacting 01424 870344 or 01424 870475 or email [email protected]

Alpha course is back at the Chapel on the Hill in Sedlescombe starting on Monday March 17. Alpha is an opportunity to explore life and the Christian faith in a friendly open and informal environment exploring some of life's big questions each week while enjoying a delicious meal along with laid back conversation and some great interactive talks, so if you missed it first time around now is the time to come and join us. Doors will be open from 6pm, food served from 6.30pm with the course starting at 7pm

There will be an AGM of the Village Hall on Thursday March 27 at 6pm. All are welcome to come along to pose questions relevant to the hall and its management.

There is a new craft club opened up at the Chapel on the Hill in Sedlescombe. If you like sewing, making craft items, patch working or quilting and you have a couple of hours free on Thursdays 10am until midday then why not go along and join like- minded people where you can pick up new tips, learn new projects or you can simply bring along your own projects to work. There will be refreshments available and best of all come and have a chat

Fitness with 'LABAN DANCE Fitness has now started back after the festive break “Choreographed Movements Through to Dance 50 + but All Adult Ages welcome from 10am until 11am in Sedlescombe Village Hall. Every Tuesday morning. Fun, Friendly Group. Angela 01797 260396 [email protected] Experienced Registered Teacher. Insured.

Sedlescombe and District Garden Society present their SPRING SHOW which is taking place on Saturday April 12 at Sedlescombe Village Hall. This is a friendly village show and they would love as many members and non- members to enter into as many exhibits as possible. There are many varied categories from plants and produce to cakes and handicrafts as well as a photograph section. There is also a young gardeners section along with a family fun section which enables the whole family to show off their talents. For details of how to enter, to see all of the categories and for all of the show rules these can be found in the show Schedules which are available from our website http://www.sedlescombegardensociety.org.uk or from the Show Secretary, email [email protected]

USED POSTAGE STAMPS. Thank you for your support of this scheme in aid of RNIB and those wo have started to drop off stamps since the new year. You have invited to donate used postage stamps ideally with one centimetre of paper around, please drop off here at Asselton House, the Green, on the doorstep or in the red postbox. Thank you

Used Ink Cartridges. Do you ever have used ink cartridges that end up in your bin, here is a scheme that can put them to good use .Visit Recycle4charity.co.uk for further details, a list of wanted cartridges and instruction or you are welcome to drop off to me here at Asselton House, please use red postbox or leave on doorstep and I will send on altogether to benefit Mary Hare school for the Deaf. Thank you for the those dropped off to me keeping them out of landfill.

The Bexhill and Battle Observer provides this village voice service free of charge and hope you will take full advantage of it in 2025, you are welcome to write pieces about your clubs, their history or your interests and any events that you are planning. Please contact me with your info. by email at [email protected] or by calling 01424 870344.