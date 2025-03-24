Sedlescombe Village Voice

St John the Baptist Parish church, Mothering Sunday service is on this Sunday March 30 at 10.30am where posies of flowers will be given out to those present. Mothering Sunday is a time to cherish and remember those who hold a special place in our hearts and care for us. All are welcome to attend.

It is time to order Lilies in memory of loved ones, these are used to decorate the church at Eastertide. All names will be displayed on a roll of honour in church from Easter Sunday until Whitsun There are envelopes in church for names and donations of £3 each , or phone Sandra on 07794914942.

We are now in the period of Lent which began on March 5 and ends on April 17. Lent is 40 days long, to represent the 40 days that Jesus spent fasting and praying in the desert before starting his own ministry. After each Sunday Service, and each Wednesday from 10am, Sedlescombe church remains open for private prayer or your quiet contemplation until 4pm. Anyone who may wish to contact our Rector, John Hawkins, may get in touch by phoning 07974 028275. Further information in connection with church services and activities can be located on www.achurchnearyou.com/church/5129/ or e-mail to [email protected]

Thank you to everyone who came to the Lent Lunch - it was a very busy time and we raised a total of £110 for The Seaview Project in St Leonards thanks to the generosity of all who came.

The next coffee morning and mini market is on Thursday April 3 in Sedlescombe village hall from 10am to 11.30am , go along for coffee, chat and company. The usual goods will be on offer jigsaws, puzzles and books, baking and bric a brac, a raffle and of coffee, tea and scones or biscuits. No entry charge, just go in with a smile. Everyone is welcome

CHAIR PILATES on a Tuesday morning,the class runs from 9am until 9.45am every Tuesday Morning in Sedlescombe village hall. Friendly & Fun group. Lots of Laughter, mixed abilities, male & female, working on Flexibility, Strength, Balance, Posture, Low impact Cardio. Some Resistance Band work, Hand Weights. Your Choice with or without apparatus, sitting or standing. Qualified & Insured. GP Referral. To book:, call Angela 01797 260396 email [email protected]

Only one more week before The Friends of Sedlescombe Church Heritage Trust welcome BODIAM CONCERT BAND to perform at Sedlescombe village hall on Friday April 4 . Doors will open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start. There will be around 25 musicians raising the roof playing popular tunes and melodies along with a fun music quiz with prizes. The quiz is not compulsory it is just for fun and creates an interesting narrative for the musical programme. A licensed bar will run through the evening and of course, a fabulous raffle. There are a few tickets available priced £15 which includes a platter supper, so get yours now Thank you to those already booked. Numbers are limited for comfort, so please get your tickets now by contacting 01424 870344 or 01424 870475 or email [email protected]

Alpha course is back at the Chapel on the Hill in Sedlescombe starting on Monday March 17. Alpha is an opportunity to explore life and the Christian faith in a friendly open and informal environment exploring some of life's big questions each week while enjoying a delicious meal along with laid back conversation and some great interactive talks, so if you missed it first time around now is the time to come and join us. Doors will be open from 6pm, food served from 6.30pm with the course starting at 7pm

The Chapel on the Hill will be opening their doors every fourth Tuesday each month to host coffee mornings. Their next one will be held on Tuesday, April 22 from 10am to midday where coffee and tea will be served along with homemade cake as well as a place to come and have a good chat. Everyone is welcome to attend. If anyone requires transport please contact Andrea on 01424 871 625 .

There is a new craft club opened up at the Chapel on the Hill in Sedlescombe. If you like sewing, making craft items, patch working or quilting and you have a couple of hours free on Thursdays 10am until midday then why not go along and join like- minded people where you can pick up new tips, learn new projects or you can simply bring along your own projects to work. There will be refreshments available and best of all come and have a chat

Fitness with 'LABAN DANCE Fitness has now started back after the festive break “Choreographed Movements Through to Dance 50 + but All Adult Ages welcome from 10am until 11am in Sedlescombe Village Hall. Every Tuesday morning. Fun, Friendly Group. Angela 01797 260396 [email protected] Experienced Registered Teacher. Insured.

Sedlescombe and District Garden Society present their SPRING SHOW which is taking place on Saturday April 12 at Sedlescombe Village Hall. This is a friendly village show and they would love as many members and non- members to enter into as many exhibits as possible. There are many varied categories from plants and produce to cakes and handicrafts as well as a photograph section. There is also a young gardeners section along with a family fun section which enables the whole family to show off their talents. For details of how to enter, to see all of the categories and for all of the show rules these can be found in the show Schedules which are available from our website http://www.sedlescombegardensociety.org.uk or from the Show Secretary, email [email protected]

SEDLESCOMBE VILLAGE HISTORY , copies of “Twenty Centuries of Sedlescombe “are still available. You may not have even heard of this hard backed book, a treasure trove of historical information on the dwellings, village and surrounding area, written by the late Beryl Lucey who lived at Asselton House. Every local home should have one for reference, so if you are new to the village or missed the opportunity of purchasing one in the past, they are now on sale for the reduced price of £5, published price originally £15.Please email [email protected] or call 01424870344 to order and arrange a collection time. Thank you to those that have purchased the book so far, I hope you are enjoying it. All proceeds from the sales donated to Sedlescombe Village hall.

USED POSTAGE STAMPS. Thank you for your support of this scheme in aid of RNIB and those wo have started to drop off stamps since the new year.

You have invited to donate used postage stamps ideally with one centimetre of paper around, please drop off here at Asselton House, the Green, on the doorstep or in the red postbox. Thank you

Used Ink Cartridges. Do you ever have used ink cartridges that end up in your bin, here is a scheme that can put them to good use .Visit Recycle4charity.co.uk for further details, a list of wanted cartridges and instruction or you are welcome to drop off to me here at Asselton House, please use red postbox or leave on doorstep and I will send on altogether to benefit Mary Hare school for the Deaf. Thank you for the those dropped off to me keeping them out of landfill.

The Bexhill and Battle Observer provides this village voice service free of charge and hope you will take full advantage of it in 2025, you are welcome to write pieces about your clubs, their history or your interests and any events that you are planning. Please contact me with your info. by email at [email protected] or by calling 01424 870344.