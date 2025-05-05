Sedlescombe Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

FUN QUIZ NIGHT Tuesday May 13 from 7pm at Claverton Hotel, Bluemans Lane, Kent Street. To book call Jo 07946513983 or Tracey 07899743656 £7.50pp, tables of six . Bring your own nibbles, some will be provided, drinks available to purchase from the bar. Organised by the Save our Swimming – SOS committee at Sedlescombe Primary School

SEDLESCOMBE SCREEN . The next film is “The Gentlemen" starring Matthew McConaughey, Colin Farrell, Charlie Hunnam and Michelle Dockery on Wednesday May 21 at the usual time 7pm for 7.30pm start. A very British drug lord tries to sell off his highly profitable empire to a dynasty of Oklahoma billionaires. Directed by Guy Ritchie . On screening evenings there is an excellent bar with snack facilities to ensure you have an enjoyable night out which all adds to the experience. No booking required. Entry is £6, payable on the door, cash or card payments accepted. The hall is very spacious, ensuring plenty of room and supports an air extraction system plus plenty of free parking for all. Support your local Sedlescombe Screen for a great night out ! Further information on www.sedlescombescreen .org

CHAIR PILATESon a Tuesday morning, the class runs from 9am until 9.45am every Tuesday Morning in Sedlescombe village hall. Friendly & Fun group. Lots of Laughter, mixed abilities, male & female, working on Flexibility, Strength, Balance, Posture, Low impact Cardio. Some Resistance Band work, Hand Weights. Your Choice with or without apparatus, sitting or standing. Qualified & Insured. GP Referral. To book:, call Angela 01797 260396 email [email protected]

COFFEE MORNING The Chapel on the Hill opens their doors every fourth Tuesday of the month to host coffee mornings. Their next one will be held on Tuesday May 27 from 10am to midday where coffee and tea will be served along with homemade cake as well as a place to come and have a good chat. Everyone is welcome to attend. If anyone requires transport please contact Andrea on 01424 871 625 .

CRAFT CLUB There is a new craft club opened up at the Chapel on the Hill in Sedlescombe. If you like sewing, making craft items, patch working or quilting and you have a couple of hours free on Thursdays 10am until midday then why not go along and join like- minded people where you can pick up new tips, learn new projects or you can simply bring along your own projects to work. There will be refreshments available and best of all come and have a chat

LABAN DANCE Fitness Choreographed Movements Through to Dance 50 + but All Adult Ages welcome from 10am until 11am in Sedlescombe Village Hall. Every Tuesday morning. Fun, Friendly Group. Angela 01797 260396 [email protected] Experienced Registered Teacher. Insured.

SEDLESCOMBE VILLAGE HISTORY , copies of “Twenty Centuries of Sedlescombe “are still available. You may not have even heard of this hard backed book, a treasure trove of historical information on the dwellings, village and surrounding area, written by the late Beryl Lucey who lived at Asselton House. Every local home should have one for reference, so if you are new to the village or missed the opportunity of purchasing one in the past, they are now on sale for the reduced price of £5, published price originally £15. Please email [email protected] or call 01424870344 to order and arrange a collection time. Thank you to those that have purchased the book so far, I hope you are enjoying it. All proceeds from the sales donated to Sedlescombe Village hall.

USED POSTAGE STAMPS. Thank you for your support of this scheme in aid of RNIB and those wo have started to drop off stamps since the new year.

You have invited to donate used postage stamps ideally with one centimetre of paper around, please drop off here at Asselton House, the Green, on the doorstep or in the red postbox. Thank you

USED INK CARTRIDGES Do you ever have used ink cartridges that end up in your bin, here is a scheme that can put them to good use .Visit Recycle4charity.co.uk for further details, a list of wanted cartridges and instruction or you are welcome to drop off to me here at Asselton House, please use red postbox or leave on doorstep and I will send on altogether to benefit Mary Hare school for the Deaf. Thank you for the those dropped off to me keeping them out of landfill.

VILLAGE VOICE SERVICE The Bexhill and Battle Observer provides this village voice service free of charge and hope you will take full advantage of it in 2025, you are welcome to write pieces about your clubs, their history or your interests and any events that you are planning. Please contact me with your info. by email at [email protected] or by calling 01424 870344.